Laramie residents will not see an increase in water usage rates this year, according to the proposed city budget for fiscal year 2020.
Additionally, the city recommended a reserve in each of its funds for salary adjustments for staff, helping to accomplish one of the City Council’s goals for the year to “recruit and retain a highly qualified work force.”
Both measures will still need to be formally adopted along with the rest of the recommended budget by the Laramie City Council in June. The council has been reviewing parts of the budget – including capital construction projects and fee-for-service partners – in a series of work sessions this spring, with the most recent one on Tuesday.
After seeing regular water and wastewater rate increases on his previous tenure on council, Councilman Paul Weaver said during the meeting he was glad to see the rates start to stabilize.
“This seems like a highlight to me, because those rate increases for a period of time were coming on the regular basis so that we could build up (reserves),” Weaver said during the meeting. “But the thought always was, we can probably hit a point where we can build that up and then maintain it and keep it level for a while, which again I think is a concern for people. They want to know what’s going on with that.”
City Manager Janine Jordan added the city hasn’t seen any “great inflation or surging prices at this point in time” that would cause an increase to rates.
“We’re planning well ahead, we’re financial planning well ahead and not being reactive,” Jordan said.
One of its adopted goals for 2019, the City Council expressed a desire for salary increases to attract and retain future and current employees. The recommended budget contains a reserve to try to support that goal, with a recommended amount of more than $277,000 in fiscal year 2020, about 3 percent of the total adjustments to the general fund’s budget. City staff received a 2 percent cost-of-living increase in January as well.
The recommended budget presented to council says the “final details of the potential compensation adjustments will be finalized and presented for Council consideration in the coming months.”
For fiscal year 2020, the city forecasts about $38,630,797 in available General Fund resources — both reserved funds and forecasted revenue — with around $38,622,281 in expenditures, an increase of over $8,500 to the city’s fund reserves.
Presented to council Tuesday, Jordan said it is a “structurally balanced budget.”
The council adopted a biennium budget for fiscal years 2019-2020 last year and will approve the adjustments and amendments to the budget in June.
City staff has already requested three additional amendments based on information received after the budget recommendation was compiled, including relieving a sewer that is at-capacity on Reynolds Street, paving a section of Mitchell Street and a sewer and pavement project in an alley downtown.
The budget recommendations can be found attached to City Council agendas on its website, www.cityoflaramie.org/AgendaCenter/City-Council-1.
