The city’s three fee-for-service organizations — the Laramie Main Street Alliance, the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and the Laramie Regional Airport — all reported growth to the City Council during its work session May 14.
The LRA experienced record-breaking growth in the last year, said Jack Skinner, airport director, especially in fuel sales and airline passengers. The airport saw over 32,500 passengers in 2018, around 3,500 more than the previous record set in 2016.
The airport’s primary revenue generator, fuel sales, also saw a record of 323,822 gallons sold, Skinner said, thanks in-part to wildfires last summer.
He added the focus moving forward is trying “capture more people” who drive down to the Denver International Airport instead of taking the LRA’s regularly scheduled flights there, which would “increase our numbers substantially.”
The city contributed $95,617 to the airport in 2018, and in 2019, the city increased its contribution to 120,000, which averages to $3.89 spent per capita in general purpose sales tax dollars.
Also seeing growth in its efforts, LMSA executive director Trey Sherwood said the organization in 2018 had a hand in 23 individual renovation projects totaling to $1.6 million, with a net gain of around 55 jobs downtown.
“We’re really proud to say that for every dollar Main Street spent in 2018, we had a return of investment of $17.04,” Sherwood said.
In 2018, LMSA received $40,000 in funding from the city, which comprised 24 percent of its annual budget. The city’s 2019 contribution of $50,000 translates to $1.62 per capita in general purpose sales tax dollars, according to city staff.
Looking forward, Sherwood said LMSA plans to use data collected from a recent survey to develop a new “transformation strategy” for incoming and existing businesses with a focus on “authentic consumer experiences.”
Also focused on economic development, LCBA executive director Brad Enzi said the organization has been working with six companies to encourage their potential interest in setting up shop in Laramie. Additionally, it has seen 50 jobs filled within the companies the organization has worked with, with another 15 being advertised as available before the end of the fiscal year.
“The 2018 property taxes that will be collected just through the projects that we partnered with the city on is $105,000,” Enzi told council.
Along with trying to encourage business growth, LCBA has been spending time looking into the needs for affordable housing in Laramie.
The city contributed $110,000 in 2018 and 2019 to LCBA, and the investment translates to $3.57 spent per capita in general purpose sales tax dollars.
This year is also the first where the three organizations were asked to submit plans for eventually operating without needing city funds. City manager Janine Jordan told council during the work session the self-sufficiency plans are being evaluated and verified by city staff to be submitted before council next month.
