Although the city of Laramie saw an increase in building permit issuances in 2018, the revenue generated from permit fees decreased, according to the Laramie Code Administration Division’s 2018 Building Permit Report.
More residential development than commercial, assistant city manager Todd Feezer said, could account for the fee differences, since commercial fees are slightly higher. He added the outlook for 2019 is already exciting, for both commercial and residential development.
The city issued 1,150 permits in 2018, generating $496,550 in permit fees. In contrast, 2017 saw 1,137 permits issued, collecting $903,175 in permit fee revenue for the city.
The city’s Code Administration Division reviews permits for all vertical construction within city limits, ranging from remodeling single-family homes to constructing commercial businesses, electrical work to plumbing installation. The division uses the standards laid out in the 2018 International Code Series, adopted by the Laramie City Council last year, to enforce and issue permits.
The busiest months for permits in 2018 coincided with the typical construction season, late spring through early fall, and 50 permits for single-family homes made for the largest chunk of permit revenue. Feezer said the ratio of residential and commercial permits can influence how much revenue the permit fees will generate.
“If we’re heavy on commercial [permits] that’s when we have the higher years, so we’ll have less permits, but we’ll have better revenue income,” Feezer said.
The report details building permit activity as far back as 1954 and shows 2008 as the peak year with over $1 million in revenue generated. Last year’s revenue almost beat the record low year, 2012, which saw $475,702 permit fees collected.
Looking forward, Feezer said he’s “really excited” about the permit numbers so far for 2019.
“We’ve already had a good turn-in of commercial and residentials which leads us to believe we’re heading into a good revenue year,” Feezer said.
City staff, Feezer said, is looking into further streamlining the permitting process and baselining the fees to provide better consistency.
“Some of the stuff we’re looking into is the ways the permits are issued,” Feezer said. “Some of them are issued on valuation of work, and some of them are issued on a specific item.”
The division is a self-sustaining department, according to the report, and even helps support “multiple divisions in the city.”
