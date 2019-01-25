A Monday morning accident between two semi-trucks in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near exit 323 created a potentially hazardous situation — a diesel spill that could potentially contaminate the nearby Casper Aquifer, which provides Laramie with at least 60 percent of its drinking water.
Around 5 a.m. Monday, a semi-truck transporting diesel fuel spilled about 500 gallons of the fuel after an accident with another semi-truck. The westbound side of the interstate was closed for around two hours while the spill was contained in part by the Laramie Fire Department, which is dispatched as the Wyoming Regional Emergency Response Team No. 3 when responding to hazardous material spills.
“The fuel container, along with piping and valves, was damaged in the accident causing and active leak from the trailer,” a news release from the city of Laramie said. “The driver of the semi-trailer truck insured all valves were closed prior to the arrival of emergency responders.”
The RERT No. 3 placed a splash pool, packed piping and placed sand and other absorbent material to “collect the diesel spill from the roadway area,” the news release said. It added the response team tried to minimize the spread of the spill from the source of the active leak on the truck as well as in the roadway, and they also called for an additional fuel trailer to carry away any remaining fuel in the damaged trailer.
In the news release, the city said it “remains actively concerned” about any impact the accident may have had on the aquifer and the municipal water quality.
“The city will continue to work with jurisdictional partners, including Albany County, the state of Wyoming and federal government to ensure public safety and adequate response as necessary to mitigate impacts to the aquifer,” the release added.
The city’s Casper Aquifer Protection Plan does identify transportation areas as being potential contamination zones, with I-80 listed as a high-priority area.
“In particular, I-80 is considered a ‘threat with a high likelihood and greatest potential severity of damage to the Casper Aquifer from milepost 323 to 317,’” the news release said.
The RERT No. 3 also worked with other emergency response agencies to contain the spill, including WYDOT, the Albany County Sheriff’s Department and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
“The fire department and WYDOT were able to dam it up and take care of the issue, so it wasn’t able to leak anywhere else,” Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck told the Boomerang.
Matt Murphy, public relations specialist for WYDOT, said in hazardous spill situations WYDOT will mostly divert traffic while the spill is being cleaned. The WYDOT operating policy also states the department’s role in responding to hazardous spill situations is “quite limited.”
“Typically, what happens is, the trucking company is responsible for contacting a contractor to clean up the spill,” Murphy said. “In the meantime, before they arrive, we can help contain and stabilize it. So, for example we can bring sand in if that was necessary and help contain the spill until they can get it cleaned up.”
The operating policy adds WYDOT should only assist with stabilizing or containing spills if it doesn’t pose a safety risk to employees.
The city has been working with WYDOT in a “joint effort” to reduce aquifer contamination risks in the Telephone Canyon area of I-80 since 2011, the news release said. Projects implemented or in the process of being implemented in the area include reduced speed limits, roadway resurfacing and improved spill response measures, according to the news release.
