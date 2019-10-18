The Laramie City Council is considering whether to make the Laramie Fire Department the exclusive provider of emergency medical services in the city.
An ordinance that would make it so passed its first of three readings Tuesday with a unanimous vote of approval.
Councilman Charles McKinney was absent for the vote.
The city has had a memorandum of understanding with Ivinson Memorial Hospital since 1979 for ambulance and emergency transport services, which is updated periodically.
In 2011, IMH and the city jointly hired a consulting firm, Fitch and Associates, to examine the partnership and in 2017, both parties entered into an Ambulance and Personnel Lease Agreement, which further outlined the joint participation by both parties in EMS management, funding and operations.
City Attorney Bob Southard told the council that the agreement with IMH details “how they use our services, how they bill insurance and then how much of that is remitted back to (the city).”
There is currently a loophole in city ordinances, Southard explained, that would allow private ambulance companies to set up in Laramie and potentially pick and choose who they service — and who they don’t.
“The last danger pointed out to us by consultants is that other ambulance services can come in and try to skim the cream off the top, … offering those services to particular insurance plans, particular classes of people,” Southard said during the meeting. “That would reduce the funding that’s available to us for EMS, and it would hurt our entire system and it would hurt the city.”
The new ordinance would prohibit any entity or person other than LFD to “operate, conduct, maintain or otherwise engage in or profess to engage in the provision of ambulance or emergency medical services or transport within the city of Laramie.”
Should a private company want to establish itself in Laramie or if another healthcare company wants to partner with the city for ambulance services, they would need to enter an agreement with the City, according to the proposed ordinance.
Ambulance and related emergency medical services and transport, the proposed ordinance says, are “of critical importance to the health and safety of the city and its residents and visitors” and these services are “best served by a single ambulance service established by and under the control of the city.”
Ordinances must pass three readings to be adopted.
