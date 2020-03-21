The Laramie City Council voted Tuesday to rezone a 19-acre property in West Laramie to allow a KOA franchisee to expand its campgrounds on Baker Street.
The city changed the property’s zoning from “B1 — Limited Business” to “B2 — Business.”
KOA already operates a campground on 14 acres on a pre-existing, non-conforming basis.
In 2018, the city allowed a temporary use permit for KOA to operate the mobile home park during the summer.
Prior to 2019, the five acres east of the campground had housed the Milliken Mobile Home Park with 40 mobile homes.
However, those mobile-home owners were told in mid-2018 that KOA would expel them from that property to expand its campground offerings with 40 new full hook-up RV sites.
KOA followed through with that in early 2019. Bill Glennon, who manages the KOA site, told city officials that 12 mobile homes were ultimately abandoned.
“There were a handful (of mobile homes) that were still liveable that we paid for them to move,” Glennon told city officials. “Most of them were deteriorating and in rough shape. I wouldn’t even put animals in them. They were in rough shape when we torn them down.”
The zoning change brings KOA’s campground into compliance with the city’s zoning while also allowing to company to expand its campground to the other five acres that previously occupied the mobile home park.
Nick Briskey, who also works with the local KOA franchisee, said that the Laramie site is looking to upgrade its status to “Holiday” — one of KOA’s three classifications that signals the level of amenities that travelers can expect.
“Part of those are ‘deluxe’ sites, which are big patio sites with barbecue pits that bring in big 40-foot RVs,” Briskey said. “We’ll be able to accommodate those and they’ll be able to stay longer. They’ll have more things to do at the campground and nicer places to stay. That’s what we’re pushing for. … We see an opportunity to bring more people to the area and they can spend their dollars here.”
Briskey said tent sites are also expected.
“We have a giant field where there’s no delineation and that’s probably our next big thing — putting in a ‘tent village’,” he told the city council.
KOA now plans to apply for a conditional-use permit to allow for its campground, an RV park and a travel-trailer park.
City council also amended the city’s land-use plan to accommodate KOA’s plans.
“Over time, there’s going to be a shift toward and some continued focus on tourism-oriented businesses, and I think this fits in well with that,” council-member Paul Weaver said.
KOA noted in a letter that the expansion will have tax benefits for the city, since the new customers will play sales and lodging taxes.
According to KOA, their current 14-acre site is filled during Laramie Jubilee Days, University of Wyoming football games and Cheyenne Frontier Days — forcing the campground to turn visitors away.
City Planner Derek Teini said the new zoning is a natural change for the area.
“What you’ll probably see is a trend towards more commercial uses, especially with its proximity to the interstate,” he said.
Teini predicted in February that other mobile home parks in desirable commercial locations will also “fade away.”
“One example that might stick in your mind is 30th and Grand. It was once a mobile home park and it’s now a large hotel,” he said.
Council-member Erin O’Doherty expressed concern that the loss of these mobile home parks only exacerbates Laramie’s issue with affordable housing.
“This looks like an enhancement to the area, but I am concerned that we’ve lost 40 mobile home sites and we have very strict rules on creating mobile home sites,” she said. “I hope that, in the future, we could re-examine those conditions because it’s about the only affordable housing we have in Laramie and that concerns me”
