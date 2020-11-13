In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Laramie and Albany County, City government is moving to Level 3 of the Continuity of Operations Pandemic Plan.
Beginning 8 a.m., today, Friday, Nov.13, most city buildings will be closed to public access and walk-in customer service. Signs will be posted on facility doors with contact information for staff members and functions with each building.
The decision to enter this critical phase was necessary, according to Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer.
“If we’re looking for any specific ‘tipping point, we’re starting to see illness in our workforce,” he said. “We already have a lean workforce.”
He added that the city has approximately 260 employees and a number of city divisions. Some of these divisions are staffed by only one or two people.
“If we lose one or two people in those divisions, then we don’t have anyone,” Feezer said.
At this time, it is anticipated that all essential municipal services will continue without delay. Depending upon workforce availability, non-essential services may be delayed and/or suspended.
“For example, we’re suspending repair of water meters. We don’t want city employees going into people’s homes and possibly infecting them, or becoming infected themselves,” he said. He went on to say that even without meter repairs that people should still be able to get water.
Certain facilities to remain openThe Laramie Community Recreation and Ice & Event Centers will remain open under enhanced safety precautions. Participants are reminded that face coverings, social distancing and adherence to all posted precautions is required to ensure these facilities can continue to operate safely into the future. Failure to abide by these requirements will result in dismissal from the facility. Please visit https://www.cityoflaramie.org/96/Parks-Recreation for more information about the Recreation and Ice & Event Center offerings.
City Administration will continue to monitor the effects of the pandemic on municipal operations and workforce and will release further notices as they are deemed appropriate.
All Laramie residents are encouraged to continue to practice all safety precautions as recommended by the CDC and our state and county public health officials, including wearing a face covering, social distancing, washing your hands often and staying home if you are feeling ill.
Additional information on the City of Laramie’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at https://www.cityoflaramie.org/1109/COVID-19-Information, or call 307-721-5200 .
