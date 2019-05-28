The city’s second phase of the Landfill Expansion Project is moving forward after the Laramie City Council voted unanimously to award millions of dollars in bids for construction as well as agreement amendments for construction oversight.
The bid for the expansion project was awarded to Weeden Construction, LLC, which was deemed the most qualified bidder out of the three submitted by the city, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and Trihydro Corporation, which is handling the project’s design and construction.
During its meeting May 21, the City Council voted unanimously to approve more than $3.9 million for the project with an almost $585,000 contingency.
The landfill currently has one cell lined with a special geosynthetic liner to help prevent leaching of garbage into the ground and potential groundwater. The expansion project involves excavating three additional lined cells, which are expected to give the city about 15 more years of landfill space.
To oversee the project, the Council approved an amendment to the professional services agreement with Trihydro by an additional $253,506 with a $38,000 contingency. Interim Public Works Director Brooks Webb said the amended agreement allows for Trihydro’s construction services during the project, including quality assurance, construction oversight and program compliance with the State Revolving Funds loan used to pay for the project.
“With this type of project with the liner material going in, it gets really technical,” Webb said during the meeting. “There’s a lot of testing that goes on to ensure the liner is properly welded together and sealed. … So, that’s what this is for, professional services to make sure it’s all done right.”
During the time for Council comment, Councilman Paul Weaver said while it is a costly enterprise, it was an important project in an area of the city that often goes unnoticed.
“It is a system that we try to get the maximum amount of use on as we fill these new areas up so that we can keep that efficient service,” Weaver said during the meeting. “If the city does it right … we don’t have to notice it, because we’re taking care of it the way we need to, and it looks like we’re sticking with that plan.”
Another project on the landfill to-do list, the city is also working to pave the area in front of and around the Baler Building, which houses the baler machinery that compacts trash and recyclables into blocks.
While the city originally wanted the paving to be done as the building was constructed in 2014, Webb said the funding just wasn’t there at the time to make it possible. The area is currently gravel, and Webb said it’s difficult for the large trucks to maneuver to unload trash and recyclables, especially when it turns to mud.
The City Council voted unanimously to award the bid for paving to Hamaker Excavation, totaling to just more than $363,000, including contingencies. Additionally, the professional services agreement with Trihydro on that project was amended to include almost $36,000 for construction services.
