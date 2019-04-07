Nick Darling cheered for his daughter playing a basketball game at the Laramie Youth Basketball Tournament Friday before coaching games himself. Director of the nonprofit 7220 traveling basketball teams, Darling said the tournament is big for the program since they typically have games involving multiple hours of travel.
“It’s really fun for everybody to play in front of a home crowd," Darling said. "Friends get to come and watch their friends play.”
At least five teams from 7220 competed in the tournament, but Darling said his high school teams were disappointed to not be able to participate in the tournament this year.
Despite the lack of high school teams, the gyms of the Laramie Community Recreation Center were filled with cheers from supportive parents as the 29th year of the tournament began Friday. Over 71 teams of fourth-eighth grade boys and girls from a total of three states were in Laramie this weekend for the tournament.
Housing two of the six gyms, Laura Tangeman, recreation director, said the recreation center expected to be busy all weekend with both gyms running games “all day Saturday and Sunday.”
“It’s a very busy and exciting atmosphere here for us,” Tangeman said. “I love it, it’s what a recreation center should be; it should be lively and full of families and kids and that’s exactly what we have for two and a half days.”
To help pay for gym time at the schools and University of Wyoming, Tangeman said the sponsors for the tournament were “a huge piece” in helping to keep the event running, whether it was cash donations, offering in-kind donations or even just donating and staffing the free concessions at the event. The sponsors include local businesses from all around Laramie.
Although the 71 teams participate in a five-vs.-five game, Tangeman said many of the teams feature at least three alternates. Along with the players and coaches, many bring their families and friends to watch the games as well, making the tournament into a big tourism event for the city.
Laramie Visitor’s Center assistant director Mike Gray said the Albany County Tourism Board’s decision to be a platinum sponsor for the tournament was a “no-brainer” considering it could bring anywhere from $8,000-$10,000 in lodging tax dollars to the county. Lodging tax dollars are used to further promote Albany County to visitors.
Beyond tax dollars received from hotel bookings, the players and their families spend money in other ways as they explore Laramie during their down-time between games, with help from the visitors guides and maps of Laramie given out by the Visitor’s Center.
“All those people are going to go out to eat, they’re going to buy gas, maybe go see a movie,” Gray said. “It’s a trickledown effect as far as other taxes that will be generated.”
While all the tourism is great for Laramie’s economy, Tangeman said the local children also reap the benefits. Giving opportunities for children to play, she said, is what Parks and Recreation is supposed to do.
“Anything we can do to bring more people into town, and also just to give opportunities to our local kids because we do have a number of local teams who will participate as well.”
The tournament continues today, go to www.cityoflaramie.org/684/YBT for bracket and gym location info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.