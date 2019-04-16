First and Second streets becoming one-way couplet streets to increase parking downtown is just one of the talking points for Wednesday’s upcoming city of Laramie work session.
As the final designs for Third Street redesign and improvements move forward, the Laramie City Council is hosting a joint work session with the Laramie Main Street Alliance at 6 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave., to hear public comment about the proposed street improvements, especially the parking additions and median updates.
The meeting is a way to present designs and concepts for the city’s 3…2…1… 3rd Street! initiative, focusing specifically on the addition of parking on First and Second streets helping to offset parking challenges on Third Street. Because they’ll be most affected by the changes, the city’s Chief Operations Officer Malea Brown said the city is very interested in comments from Third Street business owners.
“We’re not changing the median design too much — it’s mainly what sort of issues do the Third Street owners have?” Brown said. “The people who are actually affected, what can we do to help with their parking?”
To help accommodate anyone wanting to attend, Brown said the city is setting up extra overflow seating in City Hall. Those who cannot attend the work session can also watch it online as the city broadcasts it live to the city’s Facebook page, with the option for residents to comment live as the meeting takes place.
“People don’t have to attend — they can actually just stay home and watch it,” Brown said. “The other thing we’re doing is we’re going to have comment cards there, so if it’s an overflow or something, [people can] leave a comment.”
Additional comments can also be made via email to ParkDowntownConcepts@cityoflaramie.org.
Approved by the City Council in 2017, the future Third Street medians are a way to signal to drivers the transition from state highway to shopping district, with room for public art and signage. Pedestrian-friendly improvements, like sidewalk bulb-outs, help shoppers safely cross streets as they go from business to business.
The improvements and changes also include left-turn restrictions during peak hours and making the intersections more accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The project is expected to start in 2020 as WYDOT works to resurface the road, among other improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.