As the University of Wyoming’s commencement ceremonies wrap up and many of the students leave for the summer, there are always a few items that end up unable to fit in the truck or U-Haul. Many students end up leaving unwanted furniture by the curb for the city to pick up, a real issue for city staff.
In year’s past, the city’s code enforcement officer Bryan Forster said he’s spent a good bit of his time investigating resident complaints of furniture and other debris left behind. Luckily so far, this year seems much tamer.
“So far, from what I’ve seen, it’s not as bad this year as it’s been in previous years,” Forster said. “It’s still out there — believe me, it’s still out there — but we’ve had it worse in some previous years, I think.”
Although city staff have already started keeping an eye out for items in anticipation of the students leaving for the summer, Forster added with graduation this weekend, “Monday would be the tell-all.”
If an item is on or near someone’s property, Forster said he’ll contact the property owners to try to have them remove it themselves. If the item is left curbside too long, however, he may have to contact city staff or a private company to have it removed, at the property owner’s expense.
Sometimes the Solid Waste Division will be sent out to retrieve larger items like couches, interim Solid Waste manager JR Slingerland said.
“Streets (Division) has helped pick up some of that material before, too,” Slingerland said. “There was a couch thrown in Spring Creek and they went over with one of their backhoes and picked it up out of there.”
To try to combat the issue, Slingerland said the city has done free landfill days in the past, which transitioned to the current voucher program.
“In the past we had one free day, and it might not have addressed the issue of move out quite as well as the voucher does, where you can pick it up and kind of pick your time of when you want to bring your materials out here,” Slingerland said.
Currently underway, the city’s voucher program allows those with large items too big for trash bins to pick up a voucher from the city to take a load to the landfill free of charge. The vouchers are available until May 30, and valid at the landfill until June 1.
Forster added the voucher program was great not only for students as they move out, but landlords who are cleaning out items left behind from previous tenants.
For those unused packets of ramen or other nonperishable foods, the food bank at Interfaith Good-Smartian and the Laramie Soup Kitchen are always accepting donations. Other smaller items, like clothes, can be donated to different area nonprofits as well, like Laramie Foster Closet.
On the city’s app and the Solid Waste division’s web page, https://www.cityoflaramie.org/197/Solid-Waste, residents and students can use the “What Goes Where?” feature to find resources that will take their gently used things, rather than see them end up in the landfill.
Vouchers are available Monday through Thursday at the Solid Waste office on Fourth and Shield Streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.