Local officials are warning Albany County residents to be cautious about potential flooding in coming days as a result of warming temperatures and forecasted rain.
Laramie Assistant City Manager Todd Freezer told the Laramie Boomerang he’s not aware of any reported flooding but residents should be especially vigilant near Spring Creek, the Laramie River and the Little Laramie River.
Freezer said, per discussions with National Weather Service staff, the area’s flood risk is particularly exacerbated by how saturated with water the ground already is.
Current weather forecasts are predicting rain Sunday with temperatures rising above 50 degrees by Wednesday.
Aimee Binning, emergency management coordinator for Albany County, said the burn scars from the Britannia Mountain and Badger Creek fires last summer are likely to increase short-term flood risk this year.
“I think we’re going to see a faster snowmelt than usual,” she said.
As of Friday, the Laramie Basin’s snowpack sat at 126 percent of median.
Both Albany County and city of Laramie officials disseminated PSAs Friday, urging residents not to drive onto flooded roadways and to report any flooding to 721-2526.
