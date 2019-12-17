The Laramie Plains Civic Center will now be controlled by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit so it can both comply with an attorney general ruling and better apply for grants.
On Tuesday, the Albany County Commission and the Laramie City Council signed off on the transfer of LPCC and the dissolution of the joint powers board that’s governed LPCC since 1979 in their respective meetings.
City attorney Bob Southard told the council Tuesday’s vote was the culmination of at least two years of hard work by the joint powers board, local attorneys, the city, the county, community members and civic center staff.
The council chambers were full of nostalgia as council members remembered all the different uses the civic center has had over the years.
“This is a unique building in Wyoming, maybe even in the Mountain West,” said Eric Sandeen, the last chair of the joint powers board. “It’s right at the heart of the community, it grew with the community and now what goes on inside supports the community. … You know a building is important when people can tell stories about it.”
The civic center originally started as a high school in 1878 and has worn many hats over the years, including becoming a middle school.
“I was in that building for three years of junior high,” said Councilman Bryan Shuster. “A lot of good memories in there, a lot of good memories.”
The building saw major renovations in 1928 and 1939, operating as a school until 1978. Once it was no longer a school, the county and city formed a joint powers board to both preserve the historic building and to provide the community with a space for events, nonprofits, businesses and more to call home.
In 1981, the civic center was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the LPCC was created five years later.
Forty years later, a variety of tenants with an even bigger variety of services fill the space, including the Gryphon Theater, The Office co-work space, Seventh Street Studio, the Wyoming State Engineers Office, United Way of Albany County and the Albany County School District No. 1’s Transition Academy for young adults with special needs.
The LPCC was also the former home of Laramie Interfaith, which now has its own building on Camby Street.
Additionally, the civic center has gym and ballroom space open for the public to rent for events or activities.
“They’ve made it a great success, focused on that part of Laramie and Albany County that finds it hard to find space, that finds it hard to have good, low-cost public spaces,” Southard said during the council meeting.
Although the LPCC has seen great success under the joint powers board, it was not a model that would have continued to benefit it long term.
“What I’ve learned over the years is that the civic center couldn’t have survived unless it had been a joint powers board,” Commissioner Heber Richardson said during Tuesday’s commission meeting. “It needed that quasi-governmental support, but now it has become a limitation. … That building has been fixed up a lot and it’s now mostly rented. They need to fly from the nest now and we’re holding them back.”
The catalyst for changing the ownership status was a mortgage taken out in 2012 on the LPCC by the joint powers board so that the LPCC Foundation could pursue a loan. The terms of that loan allowed the lender to sell the civic center if there was a default.
When Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent solicited an opinion from the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office in 2016, it was determined that such a mortgage was not legal.
Under the new structure, the city and county will no longer be involved in oversight of LPCC.
The nonprofit will now have its own board of directors consisting of 3-7 members.
The initial directors include Adam Coop, Tim Gaddis, Sarah Hintz, Alec Shea, Laura Shevling, Jay Shogren and Caitlin White.
Beyond the Attorney General’s ruling, the civic center has also struggled to get certain grants due to its governmental status.
The road to nonprofit status was a long one; getting approval from the Internal Revenue Service to become a 501(c)(3) nonprofit took 14 months alone, and attorneys had to compile the transaction together to officially convey everything to the new organization.
Now that all the ducks are in a row, Southard said it’s time to officially transfer everything to the nonprofit, which will “now run the civic center for charitable purposes.”
“That’s what the IRS required from them, is that it has to be run as a civic center defined as for the good of the community, targeting the kinds of tenants they’re targeting, making available the spaces that they have for community betterment,” he added.
Under LPCC’s new bylaws, its monthly meetings are no longer open to the public.
“Regular monthly meetings and special meetings of the board shall be closed and limited to the directors of the corporation unless a majority of the board agrees to invite additional individuals to attend a meeting,” the bylaws state.
The bylaws clarify annual meetings will still be open to the general public.
The disbanding of the joint powers board and transfer of power to the nonprofit was approved unanimously by the council during its Tuesday meeting
“There’s been a long history,” said Vice Mayor Pat Gabriel. “This is kind of a tender moment for some of us to see this transition now, but it’s still going to be a great building.”
Councilman Paul Weaver was absent from the vote, and Councilman Brian Harrington recused himself from the vote due to a business relationship he has with the LPCC.
