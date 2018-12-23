The Parks and Recreation Department will see an updated master fee schedule for the Laramie Community Recreation Center and a grant for Scout Park after the Laramie City Council voted unanimously to approve both items during its meeting on Tuesday.
The changes to the recreation center’s programming costs were aimed to streamline fees, making them more consistent and competitive with other area businesses, said Jodie Guerin, recreation manager for the Parks and Recreation Department.
However, there is a new demographic being added to the fee schedule this year — young adults.
“We were trying to hit a market that we don’t see a lot of members from right now,” Guerin said. “People who may have graduated from college — they got their first job, not a high income — and we thought this might be a good way to get them accustomed to using the rec. center.”
Guerin added there was also some “adjusting” of the School-Aged Child Care program fees, which will see an increased fee of about $4, earning $11,310 in revenue. She added the fees haven’t been changed since they were restructured “at least four years” ago.
However, Guerin said it was important that the recreation center not undercut other daycares in town.
“We checked to see what the other local providers were doing in the community, and we are still very affordable when you look at us comparatively speaking,” Guerin said. “We are a recreation program first and foremost, but we acknowledge that we have some place in that daycare market.”
Some other adjustments to the master fee schedule include more consistent pricing for the pool and inflatables, bulk family or group passes for the Ice & Event Center and increased skate lesson fees.
Guerin said the goal of changing the master fee schedule is to conduct the activities in a more “business-like fashion” to keep costs appropriate. Instead of having a fee per activity, there are now guidelines to reflect pricing appropriate to the amount of supplies used, staff time spent and seasonality of the activity changes.
Mayor Andi Summerville asked if there was a way to combine Ice & Event Center access to a recreation center fitness pass. Guerin said the best she can do right now is a discounted multi-pass at the Ice & Event Center, although it’s not dependent or discounted with a pass to the fitness center.
“If I can figure out how to do it and make it work so that it does not diminish our revenue, I would love to have it.” Guerin said. “It’s all about trying to figure out if we can do this and make it a good cash flow situation as well as a good incentive for our members.”
The City Council voted unanimously to enact the fee changes, which will begin May 1.
Parks and Recreation Director Todd Feezer also spoke to council members about resubmitting a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant application for the Scout Park Development Plan, which the Council had voted a few months ago to return due to “financial hardship.”
Now that Albany County voters have passed the special purpose sales tax, Feezer said the project had enough secure funding to move forward with further developing the park, which is located on 22nd Street and Reynolds Street.
“We are applying for $250,000 that should provide for in-path parkways, a 2-5-year-old playground, a 5-12-year-old playground, a restroom and hopefully a shelter,” Feezer said. “Also, irrigation improvements, tree movements and just regular cleaning up and making that park into neighborhood park for us.”
Councilman Klaus Hanson asked if there are any plans for a future park that would potentially have a playground for children with special needs, something he said the Disabilities Commission has been pushing for, although admittedly not in Scout Park.
Feezer said while the planning for an accessible playground location is still in the “infancy stages,” he considers it a “high priority” of his looking to the forward.
The City Council voted unanimously to approve the grant application.
