Members of the Laramie City Council want to examine the relationship between the Traffic Commission, city engineers and the public when making traffic control modifications after hearing concerns from each group during its work session on Monday.
After the discussion, the Council decided to look at updating the role of the Traffic Commission, which was created before the city had a resident engineer, as well as finding a balance between the Commission, public input and professional input from city engineers.
City engineers presented the process they go through to analyze and improve roadways and especially intersections around the city, using the recently modified intersection at 4th Street and Clark Street as an example.
The city’s civil engineer Eric Milliken explained city engineers use nationally-recognized engineering standards from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. The standards help determine the safest possible configurations for intersections and roadways after considering different variables, including traffic patterns, visibility around parked cars and the time it takes an average person to stop for hazards like pedestrians.
“Especially in the line of work for municipal government, the public expects and depends on us to make sure the design looks out for their safety, health and welfare,” said City Engineer Eric Jaap. “This may not always be the popular option, but as a professional engineer we are bound to this. If the design is found to not follow this, a life may be lost.”
While the standards can sometimes make their “hands tied,” Japp said the city engineers try to find ways around the standards when they can.
“City staff do routinely look at all options for wiggle room within the standard,” said City Manager Janine Jordan. “We ended up using wiggle room and professional judgment — but not sacrificing public safety — and actually restored four parking spots from what was originally envisioned [at 4th and Clark Streets].”
During their time for comment, many residents, business owners and members of the Traffic Commission expressed concerns about the lack of communication and consistency with the intersection improvements.
Nancy Sindelar, chair of the Traffic Commission, said the engineers could be more flexible with the standards.
“The design standards that we’re going by are 2018 standards — we have 1923 streets,” Sindelar said. “It says you can adapt these standards. They’re not set in cement, but unfortunately our curbs and gutters are.”
Sindelar added she wanted to see the Traffic Commission become more proactive instead of reactive to issues going forward.
One member of the Traffic Commission, Lindsay Schumaker, said as someone with an engineering background, she thinks the city is doing “a good job” capitalizing on the little wiggle room the standards may have.
“They’re not trying to be the bad guys, they’re trying to give you guys information based on so much research,” Schumaker said. “So much goes into making all of those standards.”
Jordan said part of the communication issue for the intersection at 4th and Clark Streets was the city’s lack of notice from the Wyoming Department of Transportation as it started a similar project on 3rd Street.
“Public notice should’ve been more robust,” Jordan said. “I want to assure you that there are already measures in place to adopt an administrative policy to require greater public notification when we make modifications to traffic control.”
Many of the council members agreed there needed to be more communication and collaboration between the Traffic Commission, the city engineers and the public.
Councilman Pat Gabriel said the process of traffic control modifications should be similar to zoning changes, where residents and businesses within a certain number of feet are notified and given a chance to comment.
Mayor Andi Summerville said while looking at the relationship between the Traffic Commission, city engineers and the public is important, she also wants the incoming city council to consider looking holistically at intersection improvements around Laramie in 2019.
