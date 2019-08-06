The Laramie City Council will be voting tonight to potentially suspend the Traffic Commission’s activities for up to six months.
During the potential suspension, city staff will restructure and revise the section of city code outlining the traffic commission’s responsibilities and bylaws for the council to consider later this year.
“This has been percolating for years because the Traffic Commission ordinance is so old that it doesn’t resemble any of our other boards and commissions,” City Attorney Bob Southard told the Laramie Boomerang on Monday afternoon.
The section of code is so outdated, it even still includes requirements for “hackney and dray stands” on public streets, referencing areas to park horses and carts.
The code does not mention any engineering standards used for traffic planning, the role of the city engineer or any public notification requirements, likely because they didn’t exist at the time.
Should the council approve the resolution tonight, city staff will use the six-month Traffic Commission hiatus to formalize code for some of the missing features that are present in other city boards and commissions, including public notification requirements, outlining the application and fee process as well as the procedures for chair elections within the commission.
Additionally, city staff may explore implementing requirements for a certain percentage of the commission to have an engineering background to be selected for the voluntary board. Southard noted some of the other more technical boards and commissions, like the Board of Health, require some members to have technical experience.
“I think with council approval, we want to think that through for a board that deals with engineering standards,” he said.
In the spring, the Traffic Commission voted to restore parking removed after the intersection of Fourth and Clark streets was redone and a traffic light was removed. The commission heard several members of the public express their frustration that the parking was taken away and request the commission restore all the lost spaces.
The commission’s vote to restore the parking at the intersection went against both city staff’s recommendation and national engineering standards for safe sight distances for cars using the intersection.
This update to the code is not meant as a criticism of the volunteers serving on the commission, Southard said, but a way to provide them some clarity, too.
“Volunteers spend a lot of time and good-faith effort to help us out,” he said. “They are in an equally difficult position, I think, without clarity. … This is in no way a critique of the people on this commission.”
If the council approves the temporary suspension, residents can still apply for routine requests like handicap space parking modification requests, which Southard said would be handled administratively.
The City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. today at City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.