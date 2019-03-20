Despite potential economic benefits, the Laramie City Council narrowly voted to reject the city’s submission of a bid for the Wyoming Association of Municipalities summer conference in 2020 during its Tuesday meeting.
Councilor Jayne Pearce said she was voting against the measure because, although she appreciates the association’s “good intentions,” she was unhappy with WAM’s current performance, especially regarding its efforts lobbying at the state legislature.
“If run properly, it could be extremely powerful in the state for all municipalities in the state of Wyoming,” Pearce said. “Unfortunately, that’s not the case. They have fallen down, in my opinion, in their efforts and work with our state government, and it is unfortunate.”
The conference would have hosted around 300 people and their families, City Clerk Nancy Bartholomew said, who would have stayed in Laramie hotels as well as potentially visiting local businesses and restaurants. She added Laramie had the resources and hotel space in place to host the conference.
Before the vote, Councilman Bryan Shuster pointed out the attendees would potentially generate additional special-purpose sales tax funds along with lodging tax funds.
Mayor Joe Shumway added it would “be a financial benefit for the community” since local businesses would potentially see increased customers and sales.
Despite the local economy and tourism boost, the city would’ve had to spend some money to host the conference. City staff estimated it to cost anywhere from $11,000-$45,000 depending on contributions from community partners, something Councilwoman Jessica Stalder pointed out as being a “wide range.”
Bartholomew said the range is due to potential contributions from groups like the Albany County Tourism Board, which are added to the city’s contribution for a total amount spent at the end of the conference. She added the city manager recommended $15,000 to start, and the money would come out of the Council’s discretionary fund.
While he admitted the fund was created for such events, Councilman Paul Weaver expressed concern the conference could drain the $60,000 discretionary budget more than the Council would like.
The council voted 4-4 on the measure, with Stalder, Pearce, Weaver and Councilwoman Erin O’Doherty voting to reject the bid. Councilman Brian Harrington was absent for the meeting.
Laramie is one of around 99 municipality members of WAM, and the association hosts two conferences a year providing informational workshops and networking opportunities.
