Additional meetings and training are one step closer to being included in city code after the Laramie City Council voted unanimously to approve the second reading of two liquor license ordinance changes during Tuesday’s meeting.
Each server, waiter, bartender or host who comes into contact with alcohol at an establishment would be required to take alcohol serving training, like TIPS training, within 90 days of employment per the new ordinance changes.
Additionally, the changes would require liquor license holders to attend a minimum of two tavern meetings in order to renew their licenses.
The council also unanimously approved an amendment Tuesday specifying the City Clerk’s office and the Laramie Police Department as the tavern meeting facilitators.
“This is just to make sure that people are receiving timely notifications that they need to attend these and it’s a requirement of holding a liquor license … so they can plan around it, make sure they can be there or their representatives can be there,” said councilman Paul Weaver.
Bartholomew said no public comments had been received so far, even after she emailed and sent letters to liquor license holders about the proposed ordinance changes. No public comment was made at Tuesday night’s public hearing as well.
“I feel confident since the licensees are in touch with clerk’s office that they have enough information and if they were opposed to it, we would have an audience,” said councilwoman Erin O’Doherty.
Third readings for ordinances or ordinance changes are typically placed on the consent agenda unless otherwise requested.
The changes came from a series of recommendations issued in February by the Ad Hoc Alcohol committee, which consisted of stakeholders from the city, the University of Wyoming, Laramie County Community College’s Albany County campus, WyoTech and law enforcement, among others.
Other recommendations from the committee the city has implemented include a voluntary ID scanner program in place at some area establishments and a plan to reconvene the committee in two years to track progress.
