The city of Laramie will hold a discussion Tuesday evening regarding Albany County officials’ work with city officials to determine whether it’s appropriate to implement a local facemask requirement.
Authority for granting a variance to statewide health orders to county governments that would allow for a local facemask order ultimately lies with state health officer Alexia Harrist, who works with the Attorney General’s office when the state receives a request from a county health officer. Albany County health officer Jean Allais will make the determination whether to request Harrist grant a variance to statewide health orders that would allow for the implementation of a local facemask requirement.
Albany County Attonery Peggy Trent said discussions are taking place behind the scenes as to how such an order would be enforced should Allais determine it’s appropriate.
“There are different views as to whether it should occur, but we’re focusing on medical and scientific information,” Trent said. “In order to implement an order we have to be able to enforce it and know how that works.”
The county is looking to other jurisdictions around the country that have implemented similar measures in determining whether it’s necessary and how it would work locally, Trent said.
The conversation was initiated by city council-members who are hoping to see the order implemented, including Councilman Paul Weaver. He said he hopes Allais will be supportive of making the request to the state.
“Cases seem to be ticking upward instead of the other direction, so yes, that’s still my position,” Weaver said Friday.
It was not clear Friday what would occur during Tuesday’s meeting regarding a mask requirement discussion. A joint work session with the Albany County Commission is scheduled to review roadwork projects with the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Mayor Joe Shumway said he expects the discussion to take place in some form Tuesday. It’s also not clear whether council would take any action on the matter on Tuesday.
What is clear is that state and county officials do not need any action from local governments to grant the variance to county health officers. Harrist indicated during a press conference Wednesday that she takes input from local governments into account when considering whether to grant a variance.
Gov. Mark Gordon is supportive of counties having the ability to be responsive to local conditions, spokesman Michael Pearlman said.
“The governor is not interested in putting in restrictions that would limit a response to local conditions,” Pearlman said.
Enforcement for a local mask requirement would be different from enforcement of other local and statewide orders. For businesses not compliant with local orders, Trent said the county works with licensing agencies to first provide education before any sort of penal action.
“To date, we’ve been successful in compliance education,” Trent said.
When it comes to statewide orders, as in cases where University of Wyoming students were cited for violating quarantine, the county works with the Wyoming Department of Health to act on enforcement.
Enforcement practices in Albany County have changed since health orders from the state were first issued, but Trent said the county has learned a great deal in that time about how to be successful that will help with decision-making on a facemask requirement.
Transportation projects
Local government officials will get a look at transportation projects taking place locally and statewide in the near future during a work session Tuesday.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation, or WYDOT, is scheduled to make a presentation to the Albany County Commission and Laramie City Council on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan, commonly called STIP, a six-year outlook on upcoming construction projects for District 1, which includes Albany County. WYDOT will also provide an overview of its funding sources and a broader sense of projects taking place statewide.
WYDOT makes the presentation each year to the Albany County Commission and invites City Council members to the meeting. This year, it was decided to have a joint meeting with both government boards, said WYDOT spokesperson Jordan Achs. The projects can change year-by-year, so Achs said it’s important for government officials to have the most up-to-date information they can.
“This is a snapshot of the years ahead, and it gives us an opportunity to chat,” Achs said. “Not only is it a detailed look at your area, but also a big-picture look at what’s going on in the region.”
Several major area roadways such as U.S. highways 287 and 30 and Interstate 80 have work slated in coming years, as do roads in Laramie such as Third and Curtis streets. Tuesday’s presentation will go through each project, Achs said.
Public input is important to WYDOT, Achs said, and as such the agency has provided several opportunities for comment. The public is invited to Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall and online. A meeting with the same information scheduled for Tuesday evening is scheduled for noon Tuesday at WYDOT’s Driver Services office, 3411 S. Third St. No. 8. Beginning Monday a website will also go live that includes an interactive map and an area for submitting comments.
“The more input we get, the better,” Achs said.
Use of non-municipal water in city limits
The Laramie City Council on July 7 voted to implement a regulation requiring Laramie residents and all other entities to use water from the city’s municipal utility when within its borders. The vote was the first of three readings of the ordinance.
Under the ordinance, using non-municipal water within Laramie would require permission of the city council. The ordinance, according to city staff, is designed to protect Laramie’s water supply from contamination that could come from uncontrolled sources.
Councilwoman Erin O’Doherty said her professional experience informed her support of the ordinance.
“If the city knows where all the wells are, we can make sure they aren’t inadvertently connected to the city water and perhaps destroying our municipal water supply,” she said.
Councilwoman Jessica Stalder was the sole “no” vote.
Besides fines provided in the general penalty section of city code, the ordinance would allow the city attorney to take legal action to enforce the provisions. The city could also revoke a landowner’s privilege to use a non-municipal well if the landowner changes its legal use or increases its capacity without a permit.
