In the last hour of its meeting Tuesday evening, the Laramie City Council voted 8-1 to approve annexing property on Bobolink Lane into the city on first reading.
The developer of the six-acre property, Z Homes & Properties, LLC, plans to place about 36 units on the lot, likely townhouses. A northeast section of the parcel, should the council deem to zone it to multi-family residential, could have a 64-unit apartment complex.
The property would provide the city with tens of thousands of dollars just in planning and building fees alone, but not everyone was thrilled about such a large development on part of the Casper Aquifer protection overlay zone.
When the city’s Planning Commission reviewed the potential annexation during a meeting earlier this month, commission members ultimately voted against it after concerns of how the development would impact the aquifer and how it would impact the unpaved county roads surrounding the property, where road upkeep is currently the county residents’ responsibility.
Also concerned with aquifer protection, Councilman Brian Harrington expressed his desire to see the Albany County’s government “to step up to the plate,” especially after a recent septic tank study showed elevated nitrates over the aquifer. He noted “what feels like the safer option” is annexing the property so the city can oversee the project closely.
“I think maybe my biggest concern is that at some point we sort of have to force the issue to the county,” Harrington said during the meeting. “I’ve toiled with this a lot for the last couple weeks, about whether this is the one to do that on or not, but at some point they are going to have to start really taking protection of the aquifer more seriously after that septic tank study.”
Councilwoman Jayne Pearce echoed similar concerns about developing over aquifer land and the county’s role in the process.
“They need to make some decisions regarding septic tanks, development and what truly should be occurring in this area,” she said during Tuesday’s meeting. “I feel like if we all of the sudden annex … the responsibility is on us. I kind of have to say no to that, I think it should be the responsibility of the county to partly figure this out.”
Pearce was the sole no vote on the annexation.
Councilman Paul Weaver, Pearce and a member of the public also voiced concerns about looking at the area more holistically instead of annexing seemingly random properties as they are developed.
This was the first of three readings the annexation will need to pass before taking effect.
Three related items on the agenda dealing with the property — including zoning the parcel multi-family, the subdivision’s preliminary plat and updating the city’s comprehensive plan to reflect the annexation — had their first readings postponed Tuesday as the meeting lingered late into the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.