According to data from the Wyoming Business Council, Laramie residents spend more of their income than any other community in the state on housing costs — yes, including Teton County.
The WBC and a regional think-tank called Community Builders are studying housing on a statewide scale, and simultaneously, the city has partnered with the same firm to complete a housing study focusing on Laramie specifically.
The Laramie City Council hosted a work session July 23 — one Councilman Paul Weaver heralded as the “work session of the year” — to hear an introduction to the study and some of the initial data from the WBC. Sarah Reese, city administrator for economic and community initiatives, said the city wanted to partner with Community Builders directly to try to address some of Laramie’s “incredibly unique housing challenges.”
“We rank number one in the state for residents who are paying more than half of their incomes in housing,” Reese said during the work session.
The data shows Laramie needs about 704 homes priced from $80,000-$309,000 in its housing market, and Reese said there are only 74 currently within that range available.
In its study, Community Builders will complete community assessments, a building code audit and an opportunity assessment and host a developer workshop. The company also plans to engage the community, especially with the developer workshop at the end of the study geared toward real estate entrepreneurs and potential developers.
Councilman Brian Harrington noted the study would be a good time to try to encourage development in the northern, southern or western parts of Laramie.
“I would be interested in figuring out a way that we could sort of encourage development beyond just east,” he said during the work session. “We all share concerns for the aquifer, but there’s obviously more developable land. So, I’m hoping that that’s a significant part of the conversation: how to incentivize north, south or further west developments.”
Reese said one of the primary strategies currently is infilling opportunities, or existing lots prime for redevelopment, to create more workforce-friendly living spaces. Infilling is a faster, cheaper option but also just one of many potential solutions.
Looking at development, Reese added Community Builders is partnering with a firm out of Oregon that will analyze the building and development sections of city code to “help us to understand how our codes may be impeding or supporting real estate entrepreneurship and development.”
“They will be looking at the sections of our code that relate to housing … to try to find out what the economic impact of our code is on development and then help us to identify how we might right size our code to meet in the middle to find that place where we can satisfy community needs but we can also make development affordable,” Reese said.
Councilwoman Jayne Pearce said she thought the code analysis aspect was “very smart.”
Another important part of the conversation is the University of Wyoming, many council members noted, especially as plans for the new $300 million dorms develop. Weaver added, however, that it’s important to not solely focus on how the new dorms might affect the rental housing market.
“We have to incorporate and plan around the university’s plans and some of what they’re wanting to do,” Weaver said during the work session. “But at the same time, we run the risk of only focusing on that when we know that there are things outside of what the university is doing with its dormitories that we still need to look at.”
The study will be funded in a cost-share between the city and Community Builders with a split $49,000 and $48,000, respectively.
The results of the study will coincide perfectly with the new 10-year economic development plan consulting firm Fourth Economy is currently completing for the city, expecting to be done by early 2020.
