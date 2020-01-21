The Laramie City Council will be hosting a public hearing and second reading tonight for an ordinance authorizing the vacation of an alleyway located in the area where the University of Wyoming plans to build its new parking garage.
During the first reading of the potential vacation on Jan. 7, some members of the council voiced their hesitation to vacate the 4,600 square-foot alley after learning the new garage will likely not have any parking available for the public.
The alley technically only exists on paper, splitting in half the block between Ivinson and Grand avenues and 10th and 11th streets. No utilities are located under the alley, and UW has had a parking lot there since it negotiated a licensing agreement and Conditional Use Permit with the city for the area in 2011.
City Planning Manager Derek Tieni said the licensing agreement also made public parking available in the space, including metered parking spaces and availability for the public to park in the lot after-hours.
Now the university is requesting a full vacation, as the location was chosen by UW for its new parking garage. The garage is being built to replace parking spaces lost when the university constructs new dorms where Wyoming Hall and the adjacent parking lot now stand.
Although the garage is still in its early feasibility studies, UW campus architect Matt Newman told the council “there’s been no talk of having it be a public parking lot.”
“I don’t know that there will be any public parking,” he added, “maybe short-term parking, but it’s really to replace the parking that we’re taking out for the housing project, so it’s mainly for faculty and staff.”
Newman added the university is looking into upgrading the campus parking permit technology to include license plate recognition for faculty and staff with permits to park in the garage.
Concerned about the loss of public parking, some council members noted the lack of options affect more than just UW’s faculty and staff; many residents have difficulty finding parking as they try to attend nearby events, conferences or meetings on campus.
“I know even citizens, aside from staff and faculty, really struggle occasionally to find a place to park on campus, so it might be something to think about and consider,” Councilwoman Jayne Pearce said. “I would suspect even our own staff, when they go to meet with UW, struggle to find parking.”
Councilman Bryan Shuster added a church nearby also utilizes the parking lot on Sundays.
Despite being a member of UW’s Housing Task Force, Mayor Joe Shumway had some concerns about losing parking in the area.
“We did negotiate an agreement … to have metered parking available during the day for the public there,” he said. “Even in the parking structure, hopefully, there will be areas for the public during the day because this is an important connection between the city and the university. We don’t have a lot to leverage, because this is an alley that never existed that we’re negotiating away, but it does belong to the city and it’s part of this discussion.”
To help make sure “it’s a loud and clear message from our council,” Councilman Paul Weaver also expressed his desire that the garage is not “100% tied to one exclusive user group.”
“As parking is an issue on campus, then people seek to find the closest possible parking off-campus in front of our city residents’ homes,” he added. “(It) continues to be an issue we all struggle with and that the two agencies try to find solutions for, so just adding to that message that the hope is that some thought be given to that need.”
Newman said he’d take their concerns back to the group planning the details of the garage.
“I don’t have an answer for you on exactly how that would work, but that’s a need that the community has to provide parking for those kinds of events,” he said.
Weaver, council members Charles McKinney and Jessica Stalder voiced the “no” votes on the measure.
Ordinances must pass three readings before taking effect.
Occasionally the city may ask for funds for a vacation, but this alley did not meet the requirements laid out in city code to be eligible for a valuation. The requirements include whether the city has built, maintained or used the vacated right of way in the last 30 years and whether the vacation would result in loss of street frontage
A Boomerang reporter was not present for the meeting, but all City Council meetings are recorded and available for listening on the city’s website.
Log In
