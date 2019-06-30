As the internet becomes a bigger and bigger part of public infrastructure, the city of Laramie is trying to keep up. The city completed its time in the Neighborly Broadband Accelerator program this spring, and now city staff is contemplating next steps.
Laramie, along with 35 other cities in 18 states around the country, were invited to the program to learn from industry experts about broadband challenges and solutions.
According to the Neighborly website, communities in the program are guided through “the full process of establishing a broadband network” with industry experts. Neighborly, a crowdfunding nonprofit based in San Francisco, California, connects investors to community-centered infrastructure projects.
Jonathan Rhoades, IT manager for the city, said in an email earlier this month the program involved several months of classes covering “key concepts and ideas of the types of networks, models and partnerships other communities have used and sample policies other communities have implemented.”
Additionally, the program connected the city with contacts from and in other communities to use as a resource as the city moves forward with potential policy and infrastructure plans to meet the demand for internet.
According to the May City Manager’s Report, the Laramie Public Access free internet saw 928 users and over 618 gigabytes of data usage that month. Project Graduation at the Laramie Ice and Events Center alone had over 5 GB of data usage by itself.
Laramie was the only city in Wyoming invited to the broadband accelerator program and one of the two from the Rocky Mountain region. The other was Lyons, Colorado.
“We are still reviewing all of the information we were presented with and deciding which policies, models, strategies, etc. would be best for the city of Laramie to pursue,” Rhoades said.
