The city of Laramie announced Monday it was closing the Laramie Recreation Center and the Ice and Events Center based on guidance from Gov. Mark Gordon and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with regard to the novel coronavirus, commonly known as COVID-19. All events are suspended or canceled.
Additionally, the Youth Basketball Tournament scheduled for April 3-5 was canceled in trying to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
“The tournament has a long-standing history in our community, and we are disappointed to have to cancel,”Recreation Manager Jodi Guerin said in a news release. “However, the nature of the tournament is that it draws approximately 100 teams from the region and attracts thousands of individuals. That clearly exceeds the potential threshold for large crowds and increases the likelihood that the virus could spread.”
Extended closures at the University of Wyoming could also impact staffing and limit available referees, according to the release. The university announced Monday it would move all courses online when classes resume after the extended spring break on March 30. UW employees were also encouraged on Monday to work remotely where possible.
Refunds will begin to be processed next week for participants of the Youth Basketball Tournament. The event is expected to resume again in 2021.
Patrons needing to pick up items stored in lockers at the recreation center are asked to call 307-721-5253 or 307-721-3572 to make an appointment. The closure will remain in effect until April 3 with updates coming on Thursday as the city adapts to the fluid situation.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne announced Monday morning that all masses would be temporarily suspended effective Tuesday. Parish offices are expected to remain open. Further directives on other parish activities should will come later in the week.
"While the celebration off the Eucharist is the source and summit of parish life, the need to protect public health is paramount at this time," Bishop Steven Biegler said in a news release. "We continue to pray for those who are ill, especially those affected by COVID-19, and for health care workers and first responders."
The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed a third case of COVID-19 in Wyoming. There are no known cases in Albany County.
More information will be coming today as the situation develops.
