After a failed postponement and heated discussion, the city of Laramie’s Planning Commission/Board of Adjustments approved a variance during its Monday meeting, ignoring city staff’s recommendation for denial.
The board’s motion to issue the variance said the applicant, Laramie Fitness, was not actually in violation of the city’s Unified Development Code, an opinion Planning Manager Derek Teini warned was not “set on requirements of code” and did not “meet requirements of fact.”
Teini explained to the board that per city code, 50 percent of the building’s new addition needed to feature a city-approved, “neutral, earth-toned” color since it faced Third Street, a “principal street.” Laramie Fitness originally proposed rust-colored siding in its site plan for the addition, Teini said, but the material used was a different color than the one the city originally approved.
“The material we used is the same that was approved — it was only the color that was changed,” said Keith Starks, the owner of Laramie Fitness. “We changed the color after we got a sample in and realized that the rust was going to run. … It would’ve become an eye sore; it would be hideous.”
Starks added he hoped the board understood he was trying to “beautify Laramie” by changing the design.
Teini said city code dictates businesses along Third Street must share a general, neutral color palate to create a uniform look. Starks argued his building, technically located on McConnell Street, is not on Third Street at all. He added if the building next to him were taller, he might not be held to the same rule.
“We’re a lot, an alleyway and another lot away from Third Street,” Starks said. “I’ve been told I don’t know how many times by everyone in the planning office that it’s because it can be seen from Third Street.”
In the staff report, the city said remedying the violation of code would not prohibit the applicant from reasonably using his property, since “the applicant still has the ability to replace the incorrect material” with an approved one.
Starks argued, however, that replacing the material would be a “pretty big cost” and many other businesses in town are using a similar — if not the same — shiny, metal material without the same scrutiny.
Teini reminded the Board of Adjustments that issuing variances comes with its own set of criteria and code to follow, and the board cannot make decisions to “remove inconveniences or financial burdens.”
“That’s not something that’s a considered factor based upon the variance criteria and what’s found in code,” Teini said.
However, the board — which approved the variance with four “yes” votes and three “no” votes — had mixed feelings about whether Laramie Fitness was indeed in violation of city code. The board’s chair, Jim McGrath, said he thought the whole situation was an “arbitrary, capricious application of the law.”
“I think this is an overreach of the city’s administrative authority,” McGrath said.
Several board members, including McGrath, had trouble believing Laramie Fitness even violated code in the first place. McGrath asked if the board could issue a variance on the basis that the code was never violated, but Teini said that wasn’t an option.
“You do not have that ability,” Teini said. “That is my job. Your charge as a Board of Adjustment is to consider the section of code in which we state is in violation, which is the city’s opinion and what we state as fact.”
A vote to postpone the decision to allow the board more time to weigh options failed to pass, with McGrath commenting “justice delayed is justice denied.”
Despite Teini’s word of caution, board member Marc Homer issued a motion to accept the variance due to the business not violating city code, and the board voted to approve the motion.
“The building is a well-designed, solid structure and it actually — talking about beautification — makes Third Street look better,” Homer said.
The Planning Commission/Board of Adjustments is a voluntary city board consisting of seven members appointed by the Laramie City Council. The meetings are on the second and fourth Monday of each month and are open to the public.
