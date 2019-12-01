The clock is counting down not just to the new year but to the upcoming census. Although Census Day is in April, the city is already gearing up to try to get the most accurate count possible.
The Laramie City Council hosted a work session Tuesday as part of the city’s preparations for the upcoming census.
A mandate from the U.S. Constitution, the population for the entire United States is counted every 10 years, with the next count planned for April 2020. Beyond the constitutional mandate, however, accurate census counts are of vital importance to communities nationwide.
Census counts, as Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer explained to the council Tuesday, help decide any new congressional appointments, legislative districts as well as more than $6 billion in federal money distributions for programs like free school lunch, federally assisted housing or Medicaid.
Feezer cited a Counting for Dollars 2020 study from George Washington University that put a monetary amount to how important the census is.
“If you think about all the federal money that comes to Laramie, it equates to about $1,504 per person in federal funds to the citizens of Laramie,” he explained at the meeting. “It’s important for us to get one complete count because a 1% undercount could cost the residents of Laramie or Albany County $480,000.”
Census count changes can also have impacts on grant eligibility and even things like the number of licenses available for the city to issue, Councilman Paul Weaver pointed out.
“As the data comes in, I think it also has a pretty significant impact on economic development opportunities for the community,” he said. “If you can show growth in a community, I think that helps our economic development partners be able to shop that out to future business opportunities. [The census] dips its toe into every pond that we worry about.”
The city is currently trying to raise awareness about the spring census as well as strategizing on ways to target traditionally under-counted populations, such as college students, children under the age of 5, homeless people and those who don’t speak English.
A Complete Count Committee was created, comprising of community partners who can help reach the undercounted demographics. Members of the committee include Ivinson Memorial Hospital, the University of Wyoming, the Laramie Soup Kitchen, the League of Women Voters and the Eppson Center, among others.
Although they may still consider other parts of the state — or even country — home, college students are technically supposed to be counted where they reside on April 1. Students at the University of Wyoming or staying in the dorms at WyoTech are to be counted as Laramie residents.
The city is working closely with UW for their Cowboy Count initiative to try to count as many students as possible.
International students or residents are also to be counted as Laramie residents, and census materials can be translated to over 44 languages.
To better count international residents, this year’s questionnaire has omitted a controversial question from the 2010 census asking whether people were legal U.S. Citizens.
The city also plans to reach out to Albany County School District No. 1 and Laramie daycares for assistance in raising awareness for parents to include all children, even those under 5 years old.
Anyone can answer the 10 questions via paper, talking with the census enumerator when they knock on your door or, for the first time this year, folks can take the census online.
Only one person per household needs to answer the questions, and for apartments with more than one resident, one person answers for every roommate.
Although April 1 is considered the big day, residents don’t have to fret if they are missed. Counts can be accepted until July.
Councilwoman Jayne Pearce emphasized the city should not underestimate the importance of the census.
“The federal dollars that follow the Census Bureau data and statistics is absurdly important for the city, for the county, for the state,” she said during the meeting.
The census is hiring temporary workers to help conduct the count. More information can be found at www.2020census.gov/
