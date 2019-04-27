As the list of projects Laramie city staff has in the queue grows larger, staff time is becoming a limited resource. This is especially true as the city begins to allocate funds collected from the recently approved specific-purpose tax to additional street, facility and park enhancements.
Through a series of work sessions this spring, the Laramie City Council has been going through its proposed budget, starting with the capital plan’s major projects and infrastructure updates. In addition to those projects, the Council had a work session Tuesday to discuss the upcoming major projects funded by specific-purpose tax dollars.
“We get this huge infusion of money, right?” City Manager Janine Jordan said during Tuesday’s work session. “Well, it’s also that there’s a corresponding huge infusion of work into our system, and right now we’re struggling a little bit with the amount of work that is in the queue really exceeding our staffing capacity.”
The more than $8 million in SPT funds city staff recommends in its proposed budget for fiscal years 2019-21 will go to a variety of projects, including upgrades to city facilities, parks and trails.
However, the majority of the SPT funds — more than $3 million by FY 2020-21 — are going toward street improvements.
The city plans to start four street projects this fiscal year, including rehabilitating Grafton Street and major reconstruction for parts of Ninth Street, Boswell Drive and 11th Street. For fiscal year 2020-21, an additional six streets have planned reconstruction or rehabilitation projects, including Wyoming Avenue, Riverside Drive and Armory Road.
The streets were prioritized by city staff based on several factors, including staff time and availability, phasing with other storm water or sanitary sewer projects and Pavement Condition Index rating. The four streets planned for reconstruction this year all have a PCI rating under 50 out of 100, with two rated under 36.
City Chief Operations Officer Malea Brown said the SPT collections just started, which also affected the timelines of projects since money still needs time to accrue.
{span}The Council will have additional work sessions in May to discuss the rest of the budget, and it is tentatively scheduled to vote whether to approve the budget during a special meeting June 11.{/span}
