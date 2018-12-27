The Laramie City Council voted unanimously recently to approve an almost $1.4 million agreement with Tyler Technologies to overhaul the city’s 17-year-old integrated public safety software system. However, the city’s general fund is not footing the bill — the E911 funds will.
In its new partnership with the city, Tyler Technologies will provide new software, training, licensing, projected management, maintenance and even convert data from the old software to the new.
The public safety software service has uses including computer-aided dispatch and records management, and is integrated by the Laramie Police Department, the Laramie Fire Department, the Laramie Prosecutors Office, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and the Albany County Attorney’s Office.
“Before [Council] is a project cost that was over what we had originally considered,” said Laramie Police Chief Dale Stalder during the Dec. 18 meeting, “but one that includes software and services – primarily data conversion costs – that were not considered in 2017 when we proposed our initial budget of $700,000.”
Stalder said the one-time fees of $1,388,949 are being paid for by E911 funds, not the city’s general fund.
“Every single month for every cell phone record in the county and every hardline record in the county, we collect $0.75 cents,” Stalder said during the meeting. “That goes directly into a dedicated, interest-bearing account that the city manages that is exactly for projects like that.”
The E911 funds collected from the phone records will cover the contractual services, training and travel related to the project, Stalder said, and the city will lease to purchase the software and hardware. Malea Brown, director of administrative services for the city, added the E911 funds will also be used for the lease purchase agreement.
“In discussion with Malea Brown, we believe that the proposed costs are both reasonable initially as well as in the long term, which is a critically important part,” Stalder said during the meeting. “What Tyler has proposed is a millennial leap in technology compared to what currently have.”
Looking long term, Stalder said the city will not be required to pay for “platform migrations” as software and equipment are improved and upgraded each year. The agreement, he said, stands a stark contrast to the city’s prior agreement with Superion, who wanted the city to pay upwards of $1 million to upgrade equipment to the newest platform.
“We have assurances from Tyler both verbally and contractually that we will never pay for upgrades to our system if they migrate to a more advanced platform,” Stalder said during the meeting.
However, the city will have to pay annual maintenance and support costs starting in 2020. While Stalder admitted they were higher than what the city has paid for its previous equipment, he said they are not unreasonable, and costs will not increase for the first five years of the professional agreement.
Councilmen Pat Gabriel and Klaus Hanson both shared concerns with the county’s potential monetary contribution to the maintenance costs, since county law enforcement will also be using the software. Stalder said the cost sharing will come after year one — since initial costs are covered by E911 funds — and future maintenance and technical support costs will be in contract under the existing 80-20 split between city and county, respectively.
Stalder said during the meeting the last public safety software upgrade was in 2001, and the current software has “served well” over the last 17 years. However, Superion notified the city that they planned “no further enhancements to the platform,” and only offered technical support through 2020.
City and county law enforcement officials studied the three request for qualifications proposals they received and determined Tyler Technologies to be the best suited for the city and county’s needs. Stalder said during the meeting that the technology will integrate seamlessly with the new municipal court software council approved last month, which is also supplied by Tyler Technologies.
The Laramie City Council also voted unanimously to approve the lease purchase agreement for the software equipment and potential repairs.
