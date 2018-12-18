Some sidewalks, curbs and gutters on city-owned parks and properties will be getting a facelift after the Laramie City Council voted unanimously during its Dec. 4 meeting to approve a contract with Simon, Inc. for concrete repair.
During the meeting, Todd Feezer, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, said his department and the Public Works Department have been working together to “streamline some of the concrete projects” around the city. He said by partnering with one company on many small projects, the city will spend less time searching for individual quotes.
“From a Parks and Recreation standpoint, we’ve identified two sidewalks that are our responsibility to handle that are very bad, and we have lots of curb and gutter around our park system and trails that really need to be addressed,” Feezer said. “This is a good way for us be able to use that money efficiently.”
In October, the city issued requests for qualifications proposals to 14 local contractors, and Simon, Inc. submitted the only complete proposal. The proposal included price points for different concrete repair dimensions and scenarios, like curb and gutter or blacktop replacement. Feezer said during the City Council meeting after seeing the proposal and meeting with the company, the Public Works Department and the Parks and Recreation Department decided Simon, Inc. is best prepared to provide the services per the contract.
City staff working on the project decided the agreement would only be for projects at or less than $20,000, Feezer said during the meeting. Each project would have an individual contract, he added, and it will only be to update existing concrete work, not installing anything new.
“The authorizing staff — whether it’s Parks and Rec. or Public Works — would meet with Simon and discuss the parameters of the project,” Feezer said during the meeting, “make sure that they’re clear of the requirements and what the expectations are; put that into one of the city’s small-project contract forms; and then effect that contract to make sure the project is held under those realms.”
Councilman Klaus Hanson asked if the repairs were on public-property or in front of homes, and Feezer said it’s for repairs to sidewalks on city-owned property only.
Alleyway entries may also be addressed, Feezer added.
Feezer said the new work will have much more longevity than some of the current sidewalks, since some of them were poured incorrectly and Simon, Inc. is offering a one-year warranty. The project will also involve infrastructure improvements and complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The contract with Simon, Inc. is not to exceed $100,000 per year, and although Feezer said during the meeting that there is “probably more available money” for concrete replacement, that was the most work city staff felt could get done in any one calendar year.
“I’m concerned about the ability to get through $50,000 in one year,” Feezer said. “I don’t know that we’ll have the staff power or man power to get much more.”
Councilman David Paulekas was absent for the meeting and abstained his vote. City staff will meet with the contractor in early 2019 to begin scheduling the needed repairs.
