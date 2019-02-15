Residents of Laramie will have a new trail to bike, walk and explore after the Laramie City Council voted to approve starting phase one of the Spring Creek Trail Project, connecting 30th Street to LaPrele Park, as part of its consent agenda at the Feb. 5 regular meeting.
Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer said the city will soon begin to gather public feedback about the primarily grant-funded trail project, which will help provide safe pedestrian access in the area, especially around schools and retail zones.
Since it’s still in its very early stages, Feezer said the city wants as much community and neighborhood input as possible as the design firm, Summit Engineering of Cheyenne, decides how to design the trail to best get from 30th Street to LaPrele Park.
Feezer said right now, he expects the trail to be 10 feet wide and made of concrete, but the rest of the details, including the exact path of the trail, are “up for debate.”
“We’ll have focus stakeholder meetings, too, with people that might be more impacted than others,” Feezer said. “If there’s an owner that’s got proximity to the trail, we want to make sure that those folks have a venue to be heard.”
The trail, Feezer said, will help connect the two areas of town and will provide safer pedestrian access, especially to and from schools and nearby retail areas, including Beitel Elementary School, Laramie High School and retail areas around Grand Avenue. Feezer said any time the city can provide different transportation options for residents, it is a “real benefit to this community.”
The project is funded primarily by the Transportation Alternatives Program from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, which provided $40,000 in grant funds. The remaining $10,000 needed for the $50,000 project would potentially come from either the city’s general fund or allocations from the recently passed specific purpose tax. However, Feezer said he plans to pursue additional TAP grants for the project while it’s being designed to make the city’s contribution even smaller.
“As much as I’d love to feel like I can just pay for it, it doesn’t seem like it’s right not to make the best use of the tax dollar by trying to get a grant to match it up,” Feezer said. “When I can build trails for $0.20 cents on the dollar, that’s huge.”
Due to the plan to apply for additional grant funds, Feezer said construction on the trail likely won’t be finished until 2021, despite projections indicating the design phase will be complete later this year.
Looking forward, Feezer said he hopes future phases of the Spring Creek Trail Project will ultimately connect the trail all the way from 30th Street to the Laramie River Greenbelt. However, that goal may still be more long-term.
“That section getting from Third Street to the Laramie River Greenbelt is going to be very difficult to accomplish,” Feezer said.
Despite the potential logistical issues with the long-term goal, Feezer said it’s great to finally get the first phases of the project in motion.
“It was a matter of starting somewhere, and that’s what I was hoping to do is finally get it started and get going,” Feezer said.
