The Laramie City Council voted new councilman Brian Harrington to represent Laramie at the Wyoming Association of Municipalities’ 2019 Winter Conference business meeting, which takes place Feb. 21 in Cheyenne.
The seven Laramie City Council members who attended Tuesday’s regular meeting voted to approve Harrington as Laramie’s official voting delegate, with City Councilwoman Jessica Stalder — also in the beginnings of her first year in office — as the backup delegate should Harrington be unable to attend the winter conference.
WAM’s mission is to “advocate for cities’ and towns’ common interests and provide educational opportunities” for members, according to their website. Although any WAM members, including the city of Laramie, can speak their mind during the WAM Winter Conference’s business meeting, only the city’s appointed delegate has the authority to cast an official vote.
During the time for council discussion, various council members thanked Harrington for taking on the role as delegate.
The Laramie City Council also voted to recommend appointing Councilman Paul Weaver to serve on the Public Art Coalition. However, the City Council does not have the authority to officially appoint him to the coalition.
“[The board] would take a recommendation from council; however, their board of directors do make the official appointments,” City Clerk Nancy Bartholomew said.
The Public Art Coalition does not select art but “exists to facilitate those who want to engage in a public art project,” according to the coalition’s website. The website adds its mission is to “enhance the unique visual and cultural vibrancy of Laramie and Albany County.”
The coalition consists of various members from around the community, including individuals from the Laramie Main Street Alliance, the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, Laramie Beautification Committee, city staff, the University of Wyoming, the County Commission and the City Council, among others.
According to the Public Art Coalition’s bylaws, Weaver must be confirmed by an affirmative vote by a majority of the board of directors.
Councilman Charles McKinney and Mayor Joe Shumway were both absent from the meeting and did not vote. There was no council discussion or public comment about either appointment.
