Those who park behind Snowy Range Academy to get exercise, walk their dogs or other forms of outdoor recreation in the area might have to find somewhere else to park after a Laramie City Council vote to acquire the land.
The council approved two land acquisitions during its regular meeting Tuesday that will help protect key Casper Aquifer vulnerabilities, but some members were concerned about the current public use of the land and potential development opportunities.
The two parcels of land are a 3.5-acre parcel east of Grand Avenue between Morgan Drive and Bill Nye Avenue and a 9.1-acre piece just behind Snowy Range Academy where North Boulder Drive ends. The latter parcel of land, as Councilwoman Phoebe Stoner pointed out, is commonly used for parking to access an “informal but popular recreation area.”
City Manager Janine Jordan pointed out those parking there to access the potential future Pilot Hill area, as an example, are technically trespassing.
“We may need to step in to make official to not allow parking there,” Jordan said. “That won’t be popular, but it is clearly laid out in aquifer protection plan.”
Despite the location being logical for a trailhead, the city’s aquifer protection plan does not permit vehicles parking on unsurfaced areas, Jordan added.
Some council members wondered if the city could implement a way for the public to access the land. Jordan said any development the city would do on the land would be under the same aquifer restrictions as any other developer.
“It is possible, but it could be a pretty expensive parking lot,” Jordan said.
Councilman Bryan Shuster also expressed concerns, saying he would not be in support of the measure if the city were to fence off the property to avoid public use.
However, Jordan said the city would have to implement restrictions around the property, especially short term, as it decides if and how to develop it. She added the city would have to follow all its own restrictions, including guiding any runoff water away from potential vulnerable aquifer areas, since it enforces the same rules with other businesses.
“We know that the use that is informally occurring as a trespass right now is not permitted under aquifer protection rules,” Jordan said. “And consequently, if we own it, we wouldn’t want to violate our own rules.”
Councilman David Paulekas asked why the use hasn’t been regulated more in the past, and Jordan answered it was largely because the city didn’t own it, and she suspected the owner wasn’t aware of the unauthorized users.
The city acquired the parcel of land east of Grand Avenue at $175,000, and the other parcel at the end of Boulder Drive at $360,000. Jordan said the appraisals of the land considered potential developments, aquifer protection and other factors to determine the price.
Paulekas — who voted no on the first land proposal, but yes on the second — shared concerns the city was spending a lot of money on just a few acres of land, especially when some of it had room to be developed.
“So, you’re going to take one-third, approximately, of your total purchases and invest it in three acres of land?” Paulekas asked. “Is this the most vulnerable piece, and is this the one we should be investing a third of our budget on?”
However, the city’s water resources administrator, Darren Parkin, said city staff evaluated the parcels — especially the one at the end of Boulder Drive — and determined them as being the “number one” priority for aquifer protection.
“This is the highest priority and the highest risk to the aquifer of all of the [sites] that we identified,” Parkin said. “The only higher risk you’re going to get is if you go inside the city springs enclosure itself.”
Jordan added the city reached out to the owner to purchase the land since it was such a high priority zone.
During the time for public comment, Judy Snoke, with the League of Women Voters, said many in the public probably aren’t aware they’re trespassing and may think the land is available for public use.
Both Stoner and Mayor Andi Summerville expressed concerns that if the land were to become more aggressively closed off to unauthorized recreational use, the city would have to communicate that well with the public.
Although Shuster and Paulekas voted “no” to the acquisition of the first parcel of land, both voted yes to the parcel at the end of Boulder Avenue. Both measures passed, and the city will determine when to enforce the parking restrictions.
