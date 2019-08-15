Earlier this spring, just fewer than 2,000 Laramie residents were sent a survey about city services. During its work session Tuesday, the Laramie City Council was presented with the results of the survey for discussion.
The city has completed a resident survey every 2-3 years, with five since 2006. The most recent was completed in 2015. Now that the city has a few years of data, trends can begin to take shape, said Mike Dorssom, associate research scientist with the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center at the University of Wyoming. WYSAC worked with the city to issue the survey as well as compile and analyze the results.
“The questionnaire that we used in 2019 is based almost completely on previous iterations of the survey,” Dorssom said. “If we don’t change the way we ask the questions, then we have a lot more confidence in comparing answers we get to those questions over time.”
The survey sample was about 1,997 valid addresses in Laramie, and WYSAC received 613 completed surveys back. A response rate of 31%, Dorssom said, is “very good in this day and age” and better than the 2015 survey response rate of 30%. The margin of error was plus or minus 4% at a 95% confidence level.
Demographically, the sample population was representatively split among the different regions of the city. There was a lower response rate from students than in the 2015 survey; respondents 18-34 years old made up 22% of the sample in 2019.
Of the respondents, 86% lived within city limits, 74% are homeowners and half have lived in Laramie for more than 20 years. Almost half of the respondents were employed full-time.
A large portion of the survey asked about perception and satisfaction with city services. Of the 25 city services listed, 14 were rated as “excellent or very good” by at least 50% of the respondents. The top three highest-rated city services were firefighting, ambulance services and fire prevention.
The services that saw the biggest increases from the 2015 survey were the landfill, which was up from 42% to 59% of respondents rating it positively; garbage collection, which was up from 65% to 74%; and land use and zoning, which increased from 25% to 33%.
In contrast, eight of the 25 services were listed as “poor or not so good” by at least 25% of respondents. The services with the highest number of negative ratings were street maintenance and repair, code and nuisance enforcement and stormwater drainage.
Street maintenance was the only service to see an increase in negative ratings from 2015, rising from 58% to 70% of respondents this year.
The survey also asked about other city issues. One of the largest priorities was maintaining infrastructure, with 66% of respondents considering it a high priority. The next highest priority was water preservation at 62%, and the third was street and alley maintenance at 61%.
City Manager Janine Jordan noted the timing of the survey may be partially impacting the results, especially with areas like street maintenance that would be fresh on everyone’s mind during the spring pothole season. The council discussed whether a fall survey would bring some interesting insight on seasonal issues, like mosquito control, streets or snow removal.
Overwhelmingly, the survey shows residents feel safe in Laramie. The Laramie Greenbelt at night was listed by the fewest respondents as a place where they feel safe, but the number was still 66%.
The survey typically features one new question each iteration, and this year’s asked whether residents were satisfied with their broadband service. Half of the respondents said they were “very dissatisfied or dissatisfied” with internet service while just a third said they were satisfied.
When it comes to where people get their city news and updates, the number one source was from neighbors or friends.
“We asked, based on your experience with these sources of information, what is the most reliable?” Dorssom added. “Just so happens that talking with friends and neighbors is the second least reliable.”
Forty percent of respondents said they have a good understanding of how tax dollars are spent, but Dorssom noted that doesn’t mean 60% of respondents feel they do not have a good understanding. He said it’s important to look at the data to see how many responded neutrally or didn’t answer the question at all.
Overall, many council members said they were very appreciative of the data. Councilwoman Jayne Pearce said it was great validation that “speaks volumes”
“I think everything seems to line up,” Pearce said. “There’s a really good match of what the people are saying to us via this survey and what we’re actually doing or intend to do, want to know, and know we need to improve upon.”
Although appreciative of the data, Councilwoman Jessica Stalder wondered if the $20,000 survey was needed since it confirmed many of the issues that already come before the council.
“There’s nothing on here that surprises me,” Stalder said. “Is there a reason to get this specific of data, or could we spend the $20,000 on potholes?”
Although the data does mirror many of the anecdotal concerns council members hear, Councilwoman Erin O’Doherty noted the council tends to “hear from the loudest people.”
“This is a way to ask the people that don’t speak up,” O’Doherty said. “We’re asking in a way that we’re getting a true random sample.”
