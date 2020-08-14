A local church is planning to give away hundreds of shoes and backpacks to Laramie students this weekend.
New Life Church’s Back2School Giveaway is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds. During the giveaway, families can pick out a backpack filled with school supplies as well as a new pair of shoes for each of their school-aged children.
The event is open to all families, and children must be present.
“We’ll fit the shoes to the kids and make sure they walk away that day with a well-fitting pair of shoes that matches their style and what they want, and then they can pick out their backpack,” said New Life pastor Matt Baumgartner.
Baumgartner said the event, now in its third year, is taking place at the fairgrounds in order to handle more traffic and allow participants to spread out.
“This is the biggest outreach event that our church has ever done,” he said.
With help from more than 50 volunteers, they’re planning to give away 300 pairs of shoes and are on their way to packing 300 backpacks, which is twice as many as they gave away a year ago.
“This has been a particularly difficult year financially, in a lot of ways, but this is a small way that we can demonstrate to the community that we care, and that we want to be part of their lives,” he said.
Baumgartner said the giveaway is one of the projects of New Life Cares, the community service arm of the church.
“We believe we’re blessed to be part of a really, really incredible community in Laramie, and we want to be a part of what makes it such a great community and this is a way for us to do that,” he said.
