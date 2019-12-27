Renee Hernandez went down to Denver for a day-long surgery in August 2017.
“I woke up 30 days later to find out there were some complications,” the Laramie woman said of a lengthy hospital stay.
After undergoing multiple more surgeries over the next few months, the Hernandez finally came home January 2018.
“There were a couple times they thought they lost me. But it wasn’t my time, and there was a purpose for me to be here,” Hernandez said. “In that time, I had a lot of people come into my life that I felt touched me and made me who am I today.”
That year, she spent Thanksgiving in a hospital bed.
“I know what it’s like to be away from your family,” Hernandez said.
When she first awoke at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado, among her first memories were those of her sisters bringing her blankets.
“That was comforting to me, and the first year I got out of the hospital, I thought ‘I need to give back,’” she said.
So she bought blankets and, on Christmas morning in 2018, she and her family arrived at Ivinson Memorial Hospital to deliver them to patients who had to spend their holiday in the hospital. She left a few in the emergency room for patients who might come in.
Hernandez moved to Laramie with her husband, daughter and son.
Originally from Colorado, Hernandez was in Fort Collins when she made the move to Wyoming with her employer, HIVIZ Shooting Systems, where she is currently the operations manager.
HIVIZ, a manufacturer of fiber optic sights and other firearm accessories, moved to Laramie in 2013 with the backing of the city and the Wyoming Business Council, which provided a $3 million grant for the company’s building.
2019 is Hernandez’s 20th year working for HIVIZ. She’s worked there longer than anyone besides the company’s founder, Phil Howe.
“I was always the person (Phil) came to, and when I got sick, it was hard for him,” Hernandez said. “There were times that I was on my laptop working or on the phone with customers from a hospital room. The company definitely felt it, but during that time, I was able to make sure the company got what they needed.”
During her stay in the hospital, Hernandez said the support of her colleagues was crucial.
“I had people within the company who brought me food and took care of my family,” she said. “They allowed my husband to take off time.”
And the support she received from others has inspired a spirit of charity in Hernandez, which has also rubbed off inside the offices of HIVIZ.
“Ever since then, any time I can buy groceries for somebody or I see somebody in need, I want to give back,” she said. “And within the company, we’re helping people outside … and gathering food for people in need. Looking back at 2017, maybe this is my purpose: To not only be a part of this company but help this company give back to the community as well.”
This year, as Hernandez was preparing for her second year of delivering blankets at Ivinson, her boss said the company wanted to support that effort too.
The company had blankets made special for the occasion, and Hernandez and her daughter wheeled them into Ivinson shortly before noon on Wednesday for the delivery.
“It went from something I want to do to something the company’s now supporting,” Hernandez said.
“I found out that Laramie is very caring. Any time someone is in need, it seems like everybody wants to help out. And HIVIZ is a great company to work for. I wouldn’t be here for 20 years if they weren’t.”
