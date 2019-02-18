The voices of more than 20 singers filled the east wing of the Eppson Center for Seniors Monday afternoon.
With pianist Ruth Monroe accompanying, harmonies and melodies blended as director Mary Jean Honeycutt led singers through a series of classic Broadway tunes — “The Impossible Dream,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Look to the Rainbow” and “Maria.”
To open each song, one or two members said a few lines or performed a small skit with a handful of props. A few songs featured soloists.
At the director’s podium, Honeycutt, a retired music teacher, guided the tempo and the group with the air of someone adept at coaxing multiple voices into song together. There was plenty of joking and laughing as the singers gathered, but when the music started, all eyes fell on her.
For members, the weekly rehearsal of the Eppson Center Melodees offers a fun time, a social outlet and a chance to sing through classic and new songs.
“You don’t even have to be very good at it, and you don’t have to read music,” said longtime member Jan Webster. “You just enjoy the camaraderie and a group of people who enjoy signing.”
The Melodees has about 50 members but is always open to more. Honeycutt, who has been directing for the last 19 years, described the group as a “singalong choir.” That is, most singers simply sing the melody. Those who want to break out into harmonies can do so, but only if they’re comfortable.
“Some people are adept at parts, so they’ll do the parts,” Honeycutt said. “It’ll sound like a choir when you’re done.”
She emphasized that prospective members need not consider themselves experienced or skilled singers.
“Come and join us,” she said. “It’s a very sociable group.”
For seniors, singing offers a chance to concentrate on breathing and exercise the mind, Honeycutt said.
“It’s really good for the body,” she said.
The Melodees are currently preparing a program of songs from Broadway musicals, which they’ll perform around town next month. Their usual performance venues include Ivinson Home for Ladies, Regency Retirement Residence, Spring Wind Assisted Living, Laramie Senior Housing and the Eppson Center. When they put together their annual Christmas program, they’ll do twice as many performances.
Honeycutt, who is also a longtime music director at First Baptist Church of Laramie, taught music to all grade levels during her teaching career, including at Beitel Elementary School. She said leading senior singers is not too different than leading children.
“We have some goofy people here, and you always have goofy people at an elementary school,” she said, laughing.
Member Nancy Chase said she decided to join seven years ago when she asked around and heard the Melodees were a fun group. She also enjoys performing locally.
“The people are really nice, and it’s just fun,” she said.
Webster said she attends for the joy of the music.
“It uplifts the spirit,” she said. “It’s a great outlet.”
