The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to a fatal car crash early Sunday morning east of Laramie.
Around 2:30 a.m., the Highway Patrol was dispatched to milepost 30 on Wyoming Highway 210 for a one-vehicle rollover.
The driver, 20-year-old Seraphina Jimenez, “was not wearing her seatbelt properly” and died at the scene of the crash from the injuries she sustained, according to a news release.
The Cheyenne resident was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla eastbound on Wyoming 210 when the vehicle drifted to the right side of the road. Jimenez then overcorrected the Corolla back to the left before driving “off the left shoulder and overturning,” the release said.
Driver inattention and cellphone use are being investigated as potential contributing factors for the fatal crash.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol reported this as the 54th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways so far this year, compared to just 27 by this time last year.
