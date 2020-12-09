THE CHANUKAH SONG by Adam Sandler

Spoken: Okay

This is a song that uhh

There’s a lot of Christmas songs out there and uhh

Not too many Chanukah songs

So uhh

I wrote a song for all those nice little Jewish kids who don’t get to hear any Chanukah songs

Here we go!

Sung:

Put on your yarmulke

Here comes Hanukkah

So much funukkah

To celebrate Hanukkah

Hanukkah is

The Festival of Lights

Instead of one day of presents

We have eight crazy nights!

When you feel like the only kid in town

Without a Christmas tree

Here’s a list of people who are Jewish

Just like you and me

David Lee Roth lights the Menorah

So does James Caan, Kirk Douglas and the late Dina Shore-ah

Guess who eats together at the Carnegie Deli?

Bowzer from Sha Na Na and Arthur Fonzerelli

Paul Newman’s half Jewish, Goldie Hawn’s half too

Put them together, what a fine looking Jew!

You don’t need “Deck the Halls” or “Jingle Bell Rock”

Cause you can spin a dreidel with Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock (both Jewish!)

Put on your yarmulke

Its time for Hanukkah

The owner of the Seattle Supersonic-ahs

Celebrates Hanukkah

O.J. Simpson: not a Jew

But guess who is?: Hall-of-famer Rod Carew (he converted)

We got Ann Landers and her sister Dear Abby

Harrison Ford’s a quarter Jewish — not too shabby!

Some people think that Ebenezer Scrooge is

Well he’s not, but guess who is?: All three Stooges!

So many Jews are in showbiz

Tom Cruise isn’t, but I heard his agent is

Tell your friend Veronica

Its time you celebrate Hanukkah

I hope I get a harmonica

On this lovely, lovely Hanukkah

So drink your gin and tonic-ah

And smoke your marijuani-kkah

If you really, really wanna-kkha

Have a happy, happy, happy, happy Hanukkah

Happy Hanukkah