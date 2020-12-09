Chanukah menorah
Buy Now
COURTESY PHOTO

(Editor’s note: This is the first of several articles explaining what Chanukah is about.)

Believe it or not, Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, which lasts eight nights and days, is not a major holiday in the Jewish faith. It has only gained prominence since the 1960s, primarily because of the proximity to Christmas; that, and of more recent note thanks to Adam Sandler during his tenure on Saturday Night Live and his Chanukah song, of the latter, each year he would change the lyrics about who was and wasn’t Jewish.

Contrary to common belief, Chanukah is not the Jewish equivalent to Christmas. Again, it is only due to the closeness of it to Christmas has that misconception come into prominence.

The traditional way it is (or was) celebrated was not with the giving of lavish presents, and not for eight nights. Before gaining in popularity, often a child was perhaps given one present. Period.

It usually was something practical, such as gloves or a hat, or if you were really “lucky,” a pair of pants if you were a boy, or a dress if you were a girl. The running joke was, the outfit usually was one size too big. “Ah, you’ll grow into it,” was the (in)famous catchphrase.

Often, though, the gift given was some chocolate pressed into the shape of coins of various sizes and wrapped in embossed metal foil with designs to resemble ancient coins. These came in a small fishnet-style sack.

These were often used for playing with the dreidel, a four-sided “top” with a Hebrew letter. Depending upon which letter appeared after the dreidel finished spinning determined whether you collected or had to give away your coins.

There are also two Jewish foods associated with Chanukah. The main one is potato pancakes, known as latkes (pronounced “lot-kas.” For those who are older, that was also the name of a character on the 1970s-80s show, “Taxi,” as personified by Andy Kaufman).

The other food, is the doughnut.

These foods are associated with Chanukah because each is cooked in oil, and oil is the reason for candles being lit eight nights. For it was after the overthrow of an occupier of the nation of Israel/Judea, only a small amount of oil that was pure was found in the Temple, which had been desecrated and then restored.

That cruse of oil, to relight the eternal light, was barely enough to last one night. Miraculously, it lasted for eight, enough time to make new, pure oil.

Next installment: The history and significance of Chanukah. It’s not necessarily what you might think or know.!

THE CHANUKAH SONG by Adam Sandler

Spoken: Okay

This is a song that uhh

There’s a lot of Christmas songs out there and uhh

Not too many Chanukah songs

So uhh

I wrote a song for all those nice little Jewish kids who don’t get to hear any Chanukah songs

Here we go!

Sung:

Put on your yarmulke

Here comes Hanukkah

So much funukkah

To celebrate Hanukkah

Hanukkah is

The Festival of Lights

Instead of one day of presents

We have eight crazy nights!

When you feel like the only kid in town

Without a Christmas tree

Here’s a list of people who are Jewish

Just like you and me

David Lee Roth lights the Menorah

So does James Caan, Kirk Douglas and the late Dina Shore-ah

Guess who eats together at the Carnegie Deli?

Bowzer from Sha Na Na and Arthur Fonzerelli

Paul Newman’s half Jewish, Goldie Hawn’s half too

Put them together, what a fine looking Jew!

You don’t need “Deck the Halls” or “Jingle Bell Rock”

Cause you can spin a dreidel with Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock (both Jewish!)

Put on your yarmulke

Its time for Hanukkah

The owner of the Seattle Supersonic-ahs

Celebrates Hanukkah

O.J. Simpson: not a Jew

But guess who is?: Hall-of-famer Rod Carew (he converted)

We got Ann Landers and her sister Dear Abby

Harrison Ford’s a quarter Jewish — not too shabby!

Some people think that Ebenezer Scrooge is

Well he’s not, but guess who is?: All three Stooges!

So many Jews are in showbiz

Tom Cruise isn’t, but I heard his agent is

Tell your friend Veronica

Its time you celebrate Hanukkah

I hope I get a harmonica

On this lovely, lovely Hanukkah

So drink your gin and tonic-ah

And smoke your marijuani-kkah

If you really, really wanna-kkha

Have a happy, happy, happy, happy Hanukkah

Happy Hanukkah

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.