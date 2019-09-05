Louisa Swain headed into Laramie City one September morning 149 years ago to purchase yeast. On the way home she stopped to register a historic first for women.
On Sept. 6, 1870, Swain, a 69-year-old Quaker and Laramie resident, became the first woman in the world to cast a ballot under laws that gave women and men equal standing. She cast her ballot at a polling place in downtown Laramie after stopping at the store and before heading home.
In 2008, the U.S. Congress declared Sept. 6 to be Louisa Swain Day, and since then Laramie’s Louisa Swain Foundation has commemorated the day with a re-enactment of the historic moment.
This year’s event is set for 10 a.m. Friday at Johnson, Lummis, Hunkins Plaza in front of the Wyoming House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St. A free continental breakfast starts at 9:30 a.m.
Each year, a different woman is invited to play the role of Louisa Swain. This year’s honoree is Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. Hayden, the 14th such librarian, is the first woman and first African-American in the position. She was appointed in 2016 by former President Barack Obama.
According to Weldon Tuck, executive director of the Louisa Swain Foundation, Hayden was invited to Laramie by U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi and his wife, Diana, who will also be in attendance.
Following the program, there will be free tours of the Wyoming House for Historic Women, which will then close for the season.
Wyoming passed its suffrage act in 1869, giving women the right to vote alongside men. Other jurisdictions had allowed women to vote on earlier dates, but only under Wyoming’s law were they given equal standing.
For example, women were allowed to vote in New Jersey for a short time after 1797, but they had to be married and have a high net worth. In Utah, women were granted the right to vote in 1870 and exercised that right a few months sooner than in Wyoming, but Utah’s law prohibited women from holding elected office. In both states, the women’s vote was later revoked.
Tuck said visitor numbers to the Wyoming House for Historic Women increased about 20 percent this summer over last year, which was also a record-setting year.
“We had the highest number of visitors since we’ve been there,” he said.
Next year marks the 150th anniversary of Swain’s historic vote, and Tuck said he plans to announce on Friday some tentative plans for celebrations in 2020.
“We will be doing some events all across the country as a prelude to the event here,” he said.
The Wyoming House for Historic Women honors 13 women of historic importance in Wyoming. Following the end of its summer hours, the house will be open by appointment.
As Reported in The Daily Sentinel Sept. 7, 1870 - Laramie City
"Yesterday, for the 1st time in the world, Wyoming put into practice the diversity of views people may entertain."
"Ninety-three ladies deposited their votes in the General election. Sixty four votes went to the Republicans."
"There was too much good sense in our community for any jests or sneers to be seen on such an occasion."
"There is no locality under the sun where the experiment of Female Suffrage could have been inaugurated under so favorable auspices as in Laramie City."
"As early an hour, as by the fastest time the law would permit, and as soon as the polls were declared open, Mrs. Eliza A. Swain, a lady seventy years of age, walked up and deposited her vote. It being the first here and probably the first deposited in the world by a lady in a General Election."
"As we viewed this, our mind somehow reverted to another incident in our country's history where an old gray haired man was accorded the privilege of firing the first gun upon Fort Sumter. What a contrast."
"But whatever may have been the motive of "Old Man Ruffin", that gun, as it's reverberations rolled o'er the hill and dale, sounded the death knell of human bondage in the land of the free, and that first little slip of paper which ever fell from the hand of a woman into the ballot box - That all potent talisman against oppression and wrong."
An interesting note. After passing the "Right to Suffrage Law" in 1869, an attempt to repeal the law at the next session of the legislature was defeated (only by the Governor) after being passed by both the House and Senate.
The Governor responded in part by stating that "a repeal would advertise to the world that the women of Wyoming in their use of this franchise had not justified it's passage. This, he declared was an entirely false imputation."
He further stated that since a woman already has the right to acquire and posses property and be taxed, that she should have a voice in the public management of her property. She should also have a voice in the schools where her children were educated.
