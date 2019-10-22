The US Census Bureau is seeking to hire Laramie residents to conduct surveys in preparation for the national 2020 census.
Around half a million positions are open nationwide for census-taking assistance. Jennifer Hillman, Census Bureau media specialist, said the Bureau is looking for office assistance in some regions and door-to-door census-takers, or enumerators, in all regions.
A recruitment event planned for Tuesday in Laramie was canceled, though applications and more job details are available at www.2020census.gov/jobs. Applicants should expect to wait until December or January to hear back from hiring officials.
“Counting every person in the country is a large undertaking, so we need lots of people to help with that,” Hillman said. “We want to hire people that are familiar with local areas. …This is a very cool job, you can be part of history — you’re going to help your community’s voice be heard and make sure that everyone gets counted.”
Only general data is being gathered for the census and not specifics such as political or religious affiliation, Hillman said. Census responses can be used only to produce statistics — and for no other purpose.
“We cannot have those responses be used against you, that is covered by law,” Hillman said.
The payscale for the Laramie area will be $14.50 per hour, and that job is “very, very flexible” and especially suited for students and part-time workers — or anyone who has the time for it, Hillman said. The census operations for Wyoming will be centered in Casper, which will be seeking the most office assistance.
The U.S. Constitution mandates the census be conducted every 10 years, and legislation since then has created fines for false responses or refusal to participate of at least $5,000 and jail time. Prosecutions are rare, however, and Hillman emphasized the census’ importance as a means of determining governmental representation, the development of business and investment and securing federal funding for a community based on its population — which affects planning for infrastructure such as schools, hospitals and roads.
“The census is the basis for how federal funds and grants get disseminated across the country, and we are talking $675 billion,” Hillman said. “It’s more that we want people to be excited and feel that civic duty.”
Hillman noted that from the 2000 census to the 2010 census, Wyoming’s response rate fell from 75 percent to 69 percent. The Bureau, which uses address canvassing for an initial idea of who’s out there, hopes to close that gap with the option of responding electronically.
“The 2020 census is the very first one to ever be offered online, and we are hoping that will help with response rates,” Hillman said. “Pretty much everyone is connected digitally these days, so we’re hoping that will help increase the numbers and help us get the most accurate count as possible.”
According to Hillman, the most under-reported demographic is children younger than 5, which could result in disparities of supply to demand years down the road.
“Close to a million kids under the age of 5 were not counted in the last census,” Hillman said. “When we’re basing data for 10 years, the five-year-old’s going to be in high school by the time the next census comes around. So, we’re not going to have the schools that are available for that child, we’re not going to have the medical centers for that child, school health centers and that kind of thing.”
The 2020 census forms won’t go out until March 2020, but Hillman noted scams are already out there.
“The federal government, for the 2020 census, will never ask you for money — that’s your number one red flag,” Hillman said. “If you get something in the mail that says it’s census and they’re asking you to send money, it is not legitimate.”
Hillman said the Bureau is also vigilant in matters of privacy and security regarding the new means of gathering responses and that census employees face fines of $250,000 or five years in prison if they divulge personal information.
“We take lots of measures to make sure everyone’s information is confidential,” Hillman said. “Most financial institutions have between seven to nine levels of encryption on their websites — the website that we’re using for the census has over 12.”
University of Wyoming students that live in campus housing are considered to live in group housing and will be accounted for university officials, Hillman said. Students that live off-campus will receive the standard forms by mail and should list Laramie as their place of residence if they plan on being here longer than six months.
According to Hillman, forms will initially be sent out and available online March 12, while April 1 is the big day for reminders and a push to get responses in, which will continue for months afterward. The Bureau is aware of the day’s significance.
“That’s what we’re saying — ‘You would be a fool not to fill out your census forms!’” Hillman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.