Almost 10,000 customers lost power for several hours in Laramie on Friday night, and the cause is still unknown.
A lost transmission from Rocky Mountain Power’s primary utility, the Western Area Power Administration, or WAPA, caused about 9,710 customers to lose power starting around 6 p.m. in various areas, including downtown.
“So the problem was on that side,” Spencer Hall, Rocky Mountain Power spokesman, said. “When they went down, we went down because we feed primarily from them.”
Power was restored around midnight, Hall said. A cause was never determined.
“As far as why it went out, that’s something (WAPA) will have to speak to,” Hall said. “But we had crews and teams out there working to restore until it came back on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.