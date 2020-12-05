Shortly before noon Saturday, the Laramie Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to 416 E. Hancock, responding to a report of a structure fire. First to arrive was Engine 7 from Fire Station No. 1.
The fire was in one unit of a single story four-plex apartment building. Heavy smoke was issuing from one window and the front door of the apartment. Fire crews attacked the fire and were able to knock it down by 12:10 p.m.
The lone occupant was able to get out of the apartment prior to the arrival of fire and police personnel. Although the apartment was heavily damaged, no injuries were reported by fire crews, occupants or bystanders.
However, several cats were treated with oxygen on the scene before being transported by Animal Control and neighbors to the Animal Control shelter and veterinarian for treatments.
Black Hills Energy and Rocky Mountain Power responded to the scene to help control utilities. The Laramie Police Department patrol officers were and provided security and assisted the occupants of the surrounding structures to safety.
The local Red Cross is assisting displaced occupants. In addition, a burn-out check from Local 946 Firefighter’s Union was issued to the occupants to assist with costs.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.