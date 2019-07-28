Last fall, Nicole Hauser was driving back to the Cathedral Home for Children, where she serves as the executive director, after a lunch meeting when, along U.S. Highway 287 just before the nonprofit’s campus, she sees a truck with some hunters; a sight she said has become increasingly common in the last two or three antelope hunting seasons.
She pulls over to chat with one of the hunters, who tell her the group is from out-of-state and want to successfully nab an antelope before they leave. As Hauser begins to explain the hunters’ proximity to the youth-centered facility — just over a football field away — one of the hunters closer to the campus takes aim.
“At that point we see them shoot south at an antelope,” Hauser told the Boomerang earlier this week. “They’re approaching the antelope, and the antelope jumps up and runs north into the campus, and they start firing at it, into the campus.”
Thankfully, even though it was lunchtime on the open campus, Hauser said nothing happened — but “that’s just too close to call.”
The home, which serves as a residential treatment facility and a crisis center, decided to request a discharge of firearms restriction from the State Board of Land Commissioners, hoping to protect the children and horses on the property.
The closure to discharge would be for a 360-acre horseshoe-shaped area around the Cathedral Home, one the children’s treatment facility has had a grazing lease on for decades. Hauser said not only does the home’s 18-horse herd use the land for grazing, but the residents use it for riding and other parts of their equine-assisted psychotherapy.
Hauser said last hunting season alone they saw around 11 kill piles on the land.
“It’s a high volume,” she said. “We work with kids who have experienced intense amounts of trauma and to hear gunfire around their living quarters, I just don’t think they need to be dealing with that when they’re dealing with their own hard things.”
Not an outright hunting ban, the discharge to firearms would merely limit gun usage on the designated area. Archery would still be permitted, as well as other forms of outdoor recreation.
“It’s not closing off access in that way but really eliminating those safety issues,” Hauser said, noting the other businesses and the landfill are also within the area.
When the home’s board of directors approached the State Board of Land Commissioners in February with the request, they were surprised to hear it was initially rejected.
“I wanted it to go through, and I think I naively went into that meeting thinking, ‘Oh this is a no-brainer, this is the safety of kids and people,” Hauser said. “So, I wasn’t prepared for the no in that way.”
The matter was “denied with the understanding the matter will be brought back to the SBLC on or before the August SBLC meeting, prior to the 2019 antelope hunting season,” according to the SBLC minutes from the February meeting. Hauser said the commissioners wanted more time to hear from hunters and other public on the issue.
At first, the Cathedral Home’s board considered waiting another hunting season to gather data for the SBLC, but Hauser said ultimately the Cathedral Home’s board decided “that risk is too high.”
She added when the board goes back before the SBLC commissioners in August, they will bring letters of support from the Albany County commissioners, the Laramie City Council, Albany County Sheriff Dave O’Malley and more.
“We decided to just garner more support from our community that knows us, knows the location, understands that this doesn’t seem like the best place to antelope hunt in Wyoming,” Hauser said.
She also noted the Cathedral Home has seen “a lot of really responsible hunters through the years” and many of the staff members are hunters themselves, so it’s not about the hunting, but the safety of the students.
“We just really feel it’s important for the safety of our clients and our employees that people shouldn’t be discharging firearms,” Hauser said. “I don’t think people would want that around their schools, and it’s the same for us.”
The SBLC plans to reconsider the issue during its Aug. 8 meeting.
