An auto wreck involving an Albany County School District No. 1 bus and another vehicle occurred Friday afternoon on Grand Avenue outside of Walmart.
Lt. Gwen Smith with the Laramie Police Department told the Boomerang Friday a small black passenger vehicle was turning left out of Walmart to head west on Grand Avenue. The ACSD school bus was heading east on Grand Avenue when the collision occurred.
Smith said LPD was going to look at the school bus camera footage to investigate how the accident occurred, but “it appears that the black passenger car did not yield when it pulled out in front of the bus.”
The driver of the black car, who was a juvenile, “had to be extricated from the vehicle,” Smith said. She added the driver and her adult passenger were transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for possible injuries.
“Nobody on the bus was injured,” Smith said. “Bus driver and everybody were fine.”
Since the investigation was ongoing, no citations had been issued before the Boomerang’s Friday deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.