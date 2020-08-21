Albany County’s canvassing board made the 2020 primary election results official on Friday.
Republican Matthew Burkhart’s victory over Katrina Cox was made official, Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said, after the results of the neck-and-neck primary battlewere certified. Burkhart edged out Cox by a single vote in the race, 255-254, which Gonzales said was a first in her 30 years in the office.
“I’ve seen elections (that were decided by) three, five and nine votes, but never one,” Gonzales said. “Every vote counts.”
In the event of a tie, Gonzales said the clerk’s office would cast lots, which simply means to pull a name out of a hat to determine the winner of the race.
Election night results showed Burkhart ahead of Cox by two votes. A recount on Wednesday found one ballot that was initially cast as an overvote was counted for Cox, bringing her within one vote.
“It shows that just one vote can truly make a difference,” Burkhart said Friday afternoon after learning he was certified as the winner. “I want to thank the voters for their trust and support and a heartfelt thank you to Katrina for running a great campaign and for her support moving forward. I am excited to work together with her and the rest of the GOP for a win in November.”
Five Republicans and two Democrats joined the primary to replace Rep. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie, in House District 14 as Furphy ran for the open seat in Senate District 10. Furphy won his primary Tuesday over Craig Malmstrom and will go up against Democrat Jackie Grimes in the race to replace Sen. Glenn Moniz, R-Laramie, who decided not to run for re-election after one term in the state Senate. The HD 14 primary in 2020 had the most candidates of any state legislative race in Wyoming.
Burkhart will now face Democrat Trey Sherwood, who rolled over her primary opponent. The district has long been held by Republicans, but in purple Albany County, it could be anyone’s race. Both are newcomers to running for political office.
The canvassing board — made up of Democrat Susan McGraw, Republican Kimberly Starkey and Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales — reviewed all of the election materials used to tabulate the results of the primary election and certify those results.
“They are very detail oriented,” Gonzales said of the canvassing board members. “We don’t want any question left unanswered, so it makes us feel great once they certify the elections that we’ve been accountable for the work the election judges have done. It’s been a good day.”
In addition to the 7,997 votes totalled as of election day, four ballots were added to the total. One was a provisional ballot, one ballot was hand-tabulated at the request of an elector and two ballots were left by individuals at the polling place.
That means of 15,959 registered voters in Albany County, 8,001 — or just more than 50% — participated in the primary election. Gonzales said that’s a relatively good turnout for a primary in a presidential election cycle.
