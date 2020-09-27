The search for a replacement for Sheriff Dave O’Malley, who has announced plans to retire Jan. 2, is underway even as Albany County Democrats and the Wyoming Democratic Party are pushing back against a timeline established by the Albany County Board of Commissioners.
During the Sept. 15 commission meeting, commissioners acknowledged receipt of a notice of retirement from O’Malley. They also spent about an hour in executive session during that meeting.
Following the meeting, the commission notified the Albany County Democrats of the upcoming vacancy, initiating a 15-day period for the party to meet and choose three candidates to replace O’Malley for the remainder of his term. O’Malley, a Democrat, was elected to his third four-year term in 2018.
The commissioners are required to select O’Malley’s replacement from those three candidates within five days of receiving their names.
In a letter addressed to commission chair Terri Jones that was sent Thursday, Joe Barbuto, chair of the Wyoming Democratic Party, requested that the commission wait until O’Malley officially vacates his position before initiating the replacement process.
The letter from the state party cites Wyoming election law in its appeal, specifically Statute 22-18-111(a)(ii), arguing that the replacement process cannot be initiated until the office is actually vacated.
Spokesperson Nina Hebert said the state party stepped in to offer an opinion on the matter at the request of the county party. She said there shouldn’t be any urgency in filling the office, since it isn’t due to be vacated for another three months.
“This is a big responsibility — particularly given the attention that the status of policing in America is receiving,” she said. “This is a responsibility that shouldn’t be taken lightly, and a process that shouldn’t be rushed through, particularly not when that’s what state statute calls for.”
Hebert said a process of vetting candidates over several months can only benefit citizens and the law enforcement community.
“(We need to) take the time to ensure that nominees put forward are qualified and reflect their community and the priorities of the community,” she said.
Jones said the commission has precedent on its side, as the same process was used to fill a vacancy for the clerk of district court a year ago.
“I’m very disappointed understanding Wyoming Statute 22-18-111(a)(ii) is so difficult,” she said. “The Albany County Commission will continue to abide by Wyoming State Statute in the appointment process of a new sheriff for Albany County.”
Also during the Sept. 15 meeting, commissioners acknowledged receipt of a lawsuit on behalf of Debra R. Hinkel, the mother of Robbie Ramirez, who was killed by sheriff’s deputy Derek Colling during a traffic stop two days before the 2018 election. The suit accuses Albany County officials — including O’Malley, commissioners and Colling — of misconduct in Ramirez’s death.
In previous news reports, O’Malley has said he had been considering retirement for some time.
Meanwhile, Albany County Democrats have gotten their candidate search underway. County party chair Carrie Murthy did not respond to interview requests, but according to the party’s Facebook page the party started recruiting candidates on Sept. 17 and received 13 applications.
A screening committee will select six finalists, with a candidate forum set for Monday. The county party’s central committee is scheduled to make a decision on its three submissions by Wednesday.
In a letter to the Laramie Human Rights Network posted on Facebook, Murthy says they prefer law enforcement experience and as such would consider criminal justice attorneys, probation officers, social workers, victim advocates and others besides just law enforcement officers.
“We are well aware of current issues within the department, and we are committed to finding a strong leader who is dedicated to transparency and who will be willing and able to confront those issues directly and firmly,” Murthy writes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.