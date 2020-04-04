Many Laramie businesses have had to close their physical doors by state order during the last few weeks, so they’re turning to the Internet to keep their virtual doors open.
Using platforms such as Zoom, YouTube and Facebook, they’re continuing to deliver services, connect with members and even generate new business.
Audrey Jansen, owner of Blossom Yoga, started offering yoga classes through the video communication platform Zoom almost three weeks ago, even before Gov. Mark Gordon mandated the closure of gyms and fitness centers.
When the idea first occurred to her, she quickly ordered a microphone and tripod for instructors to use when leading classes.
“People have been able to see and hear us really well, and I think that’s made a difference,” she said.
Participants can sign up for classes ahead of time either by purchasing a membership or paying a drop-in fee, at which point they receive a link to the virtual class.
Jansen purchased the yoga studio less than two months ago, making the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic that much scarier. After a week or so spent working out the kinks of the technology, though, she’s excited about the potential.
“It’s pretty cool that I’m able to have friends and family from all over the country join the class, and our other teachers have friends and family from across the country popping in too,” she said.
Jansen said she’s adjusted her prices to cover her expenses while still keeping classes affordable during a time when people might want options for exercise and stress relief.
“It’s something we need more than ever right now to calm our minds and move our bodies,” she said.
At Elevation gym, owner Rachel Carr has been working to foster community and encourage members as they wait out the closure.
She posts daily workouts on the gym’s Facebook page that anyone can access and complete using items found in their home. She’s also letting members take home much of the gym’s equipment to use during the closure, and she’ll write custom workouts for them.
“We’ve lent out all the gym equipment,” she said.
Also for members, she’s offering free nutrition coaching.
“If fitness isn’t your main priority at the moment, it gives you something else to focus on. If you can’t get in the gym, you can think about how to eat better instead of just snacking,” she said.
Carr said members have been supportive so far and are recognizing the extraordinary times.
“We’ve always had really nice people. This is unknown territory,” she said.
Hazel Homer-Wambeam, owner of Laramie Princess Parties, is using Zoom to host birthday parties for children. Homer-Wambeam, a freshman at the University of Wyoming, leads parties during which she and other costumed performers lead them in games, songs and other activities.
But it’s hard to have a birthday party when everyone is encouraged to stay home and gathering in groups of more than 10 people is prohibited.
“We had a couple parties scheduled, and then this (pandemic) happened,” she said.
Homer-Wambeam has so far hosted two virtual parties, during which she chats with children, leads them in activities and sings to the birthday child. During one party, participating families each baked cupcakes at home they could eat together during the party.
“Each party is getting easier and better,” she said.
At Pop-up Paint Party, owner Lisa Sherrodd is offering free weekly canvas paint parties online through Facebook. She decided to make the parties free so anyone can participate during a time when stress is high, people are cooped up at home and worries are plenty.
“We want to have the opportunity to give back to those people who maybe are scared about the future,” she said. “It’s two hours when they can forget about all of that and paint something.”
Sherrodd asks participants to vote on what image they’d like to paint, and then they round up their own materials and find a surface to paint on.
“You don’t have to be perfect,” she said. “You’re here to have fun and relax and paint.”
During one party, more than 80 people participated, many from outside Laramie.
“I had no idea it would be this huge,” she said.
Afterwards, many people posted their finish products online to share with the community.
“It’s been heartwarming for me to see that,” she said. “You wouldn’t know that paint could cheer people up the way it does.”
