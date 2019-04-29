Michael Hopkins, co-owner of the Buckhorn Bar and Parlor in Laramie, is dead following a car crash north of Medicine Bow.
He was one of two people killed in the crash that took place around noon on Saturday on Wyoming Highway 487, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Hopkins, 69, was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger north on the highway when the vehicle entered the southbound lane, colliding with a 2014 Subaru Forester head-on. Jonathan Schmidt, a 57-year-old Casper man who was driving the Subaru, also died from injuries sustained in the crash.
A 9-year-old male riding with Hopkins was transported to Wyoming Medical Center after the crash. Jeaneece Schmidt, 55, identified as the passenger in the Subaru, was also transported to Wyoming Medical Center. No further details about any injuries sustained were available.
All four people involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts.
The WHP is investigating driver fatigue on the part of Hopkins as a contributing factor in the crash, according to a news release.
Billed as the "World Famous Buckhorn Bar," the establishment has been open in Laramie since 1900, according to its website. It still serves as a popular venue for live music, dancing and is a hub for party-goers at many of downtown's most popular celebratory times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.