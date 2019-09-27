The Brush Creek Fire in northern Albany County is over, having been declared 100% contained Saturday.
The wildfire was located southwest of Douglas in Albany County, just south of Brumley Mountain and west of Fetterman Road.
Burning mostly scattered timber, brush and grass, the fire burned a total of 330 acres, according to Melissa Mokry, public information officer and outreach forester for the Wyoming State Forestry Division.
She said the final number of 330 acres is lower than the original estimate of 475 acres due to “more accurate mapping.”
Mokry also told the Boomerang the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No evacuations or road closures occurred during the fire, and Mokry said her office is “not aware of any damages at this time.”
Crews tackled the fire, which was started in the early afternoon of September 15, using a combination of both aerial and ground crews.
“That really gave them a good advantage since it was so remote,” Mokry said.
The ground crews included up to three fire crews at a time; at one point, Mokry said up to 10 engines were assisting the efforts. Meanwhile, a Type 2 firefighting helicopter assisted from above.
The fire had at least 127 crews assisting to fight the flames, including personnel from the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Wyoming State Forestry Division and even the South Dakota Department of Wildland Fire.
Additionally, firefighting crews from five Wyoming counties — including Albany, Converse, Sweetwater, Goshen and Platte Counties — were involved in the effort.
The collaboration between different jurisdictions, crews and even states was very helpful throughout the fire-fighting efforts, Mokry said.
“We’re just very grateful that it was such a collaborative process with our partners, both locally, state and federal,” she said. “It’s not just one agency, it’s multiple ones that really come together and help the community and help put it out.”
Information about currently burning fires can be found at www.inciweb.nwcg.gov/.
